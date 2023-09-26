V8 Supercars driver Brodie Kostecki's NASCAR plans for the 2024 season

Part-time NASCAR driver and full-time championship contender in the Australian V8 Supercars series, Brodie Kostecki seems to be interested in the world of stock car racing. Hailing from the same series as fellow Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen, the Aussie driver has already got a taste of NASCAR earlier in the year.

Making his debut in the sport at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kostecki managed to qualify in P11 on the road course layout of the track. Surrounded by full-time as well as part-time drivers included in a field of 39 cars, Brodie Kostecki managed to raise eyebrows on his first attempt from behind the wheel of a stock car.

Shane van Gisbergen already proved how drivers from the Australian V8 Supercars series are suited to NASCAR by winning the inaugural Chicago City Street Race.

Keen on making more appearances in the sport, Brodie Kostecki is likely to be running up to three races next year. Nathan Cayzer, Kostecki's agent elaborated on the same to v8sleuth.com.au, saying:

"Richard Childress Racing is pretty keen on having him back and they've been very open about that. So once everyone has got the schedule and we know what here looks like, then we'll look at what next year looks like with NASCAR."

The exact number of stock car races Brodie Kostecki is ultimately able to take part in during the 2024 season of stock car racing remains to be seen.

Brodie Kostecki elaborates on future NASCAR plans

Elaborating on his plans to go stock car racing by 2024, Brodie Kostecki might be shifting his focus from winning the Australian V8 Supercars championship this year to beating and banging in America the next.

Elaborating on how his debut in the sport has opened up newer avenues for him as a driver, Kosteck told speedcafe.com:

“I got to meet some really cool people, and, yeah, might be able to do a race here or there maybe later in the year. I’ve talked to a lot of people over there and we’ll just see what comes up. I’m trying to, we’ll just see how it all plays out. I don’t want it to interfere with anything that’s going on here. This is my main priority. We’re doing a great job this year, so that’s my focus.”

Emphasizing on his Supercars championship this year, Brodie Kostecki currently leads the points standings table.