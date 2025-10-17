“Want to have some smooth weekends”: Frankie Muniz sets his expectations ahead of NASCAR return after a seven-week break

Hollywood actor turned NASCAR Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz is set to return to the track after a seven-week hiatus. The stock car racing driver has confirmed his return with Reaume Brothers Racing after sustaining a wrist injury in August.

Muniz made his first appearance in stock car racing with Joey Gase Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, driving the #35 Ford part-time in the 2024 season. Additionally, he also debuted in the Truck Series in the same year with Reaume Brothers Racing, piloting the #22 and #27 Ford. Later, in the following year, the former actor landed a full-time seat with the same team and drove the #33 Ford in the 2025 season.

After completing the Richmond Raceway event, Frankie Muniz fell off a ladder while he was changing ring batteries at his house a few months back. However, no surgery was needed for the injury, but the former actor didn't want to rush his return to the track.

Since then, the NASCAR driver has missed four races but is set to make his return at the Talladega Superspeedway race this weekend. Reflecting on the same, Muniz told FOX Sports:

"All people end up seeing is like, your name at the at the bottom of the leaderboard. I think the team is better than that. I think I'm better than that. And I just want to show that."

"Even for me, from a confidence standpoint, we’re 22 races in and when you have so many negative things happen, it makes you like question if you're doing things wrong. I just want to have some smooth weekends," he added.

Frankie Muniz wrapped up the eero 250 held at Richmond Raceway in P32 after qualifying P28 for the main event. Meanwhile, Toyota driver Corey Heim won the event held on August 15, 2025, at the 0.750-mile D-shaped oval short track. Additionally, the Talladega race is scheduled for October 17, 2025.

"I have to prove to them that I belong": Frankie Muniz got candid about proving his worth in the Truck Series

Earlier this year, in May, Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz sat down with Ford CEO Jim Farley on a new podcast series, Drive with Jim Farley. During the episode, the duo discussed Muniz proving himself in stock car racing.

In 2007, Muniz began pursuing his lifelong dream of becoming a professional race car driver. He made his first appearance in open-wheel racing with Jensen Motorsports and competed in three seasons in the series, achieving a ninth-place finish in 2009. He then took a long break before returning to professional racing and began competing in the ARCA Series in 2023.

Following that, Frankie Muniz landed a seat in the Xfinity and Truck Series in 2024 and has been competing in the Truck Series since then. He replaced Lawless Alan in the #33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing in the 2025 season. Reflecting on his journey, Muniz told Jim Farley:

"While I'm new in each series, right? When I first showed up in ARCA, and now I'm in the truck series, right? I have to prove to them that I belong, but I feel like they don't give me credit until I beat them, right? Because then you can't say that I don't belong in the series if I'm fascinated, right? So, you know, that also motivates me because I want to—I want to do that." [13:20]

Frankie Muniz currently ranks 25th in the Craftsman Truck Series points table with 207 points. He secured his only top ten finish this season at the inaugural race of the series at Daytona International Speedway. Additionally, he has an average start of 27.778 and an average finish of 25.5.

