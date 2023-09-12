Watch: $2,000,000,000 stealth bomber flying over Kansas Speedway ahead of NASCAR playoff race

NASCAR has always made a point to put on the best show for its viewers, be it in the form of on-track racing, or off-track activities.

Greeting race fans to an overall experience that is a Cup Series race, the main event is often flocked by various other attractions leading up to the point when the green flag drops and drivers get to their business.

One of the oldest traditions before going racing is the recital of the national anthem of the United States of America, which is followed by the drivers getting in their cars.

Along with the anthem, a customary flyover is often seen over the venue, with the armed forces putting on a show for the spectators.

Last Sunday's (September 10) Hollywood Casino 400 saw a Northrop Grumman B2 Spirit, otherwise known as the B-2 Stealth Bomber, fly over Kansas Speedway.

As the drivers prepared to fire up their engines on the grand marshal's command, the $2 billion military aircraft was on display above everyone's heads.

Check out the video here:

Developed by the aerospace and defense organization Northrop Grumman, only 21 examples of the B-2 bomber were ever manufactured. With only 20 remaining as of now, NASCAR fans were among the few people who ever got to see this exclusive machine in action.

NASCAR fans react to B-2 bomber flying over Kansas Speedway

Fans present at the second NASCAR Cup Series playoffs race last weekend at Kansas Speedway were greeted by the sight of the world's most expensive aircraft. Along with gasps in person, the B-2 bomber was also appreciated by fans online.

Here are some of the best reactions to the US Air Force aircraft that flew over from Whiteman Air Force Base last Sunday (September 10), taken from X (formerly Twitter):

"amazing, thank you for sharing this."

"The everyday,regular person doesn't get to see this aircraft very often or not at all."

"Looked FANTASTIC from my deck. We live in the flight path 10 miles from the track."

"THE BEST FLYOVER!!"

"We didn’t have a flyover in Daytona I’m sooo bummed this is sooo badass!"

"Seen it twice, once at the 600 and again in 'Dega ...."

NASCAR returns to racing at Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend for the final Round of 16 race during the 2023 postseason playoffs. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race goes live on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 7:30 pm ET.

It will be broadcast on the USA Network, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR RADIO.