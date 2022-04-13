Watch: Alex Bowman talks about his pet dogs on National Pet Day

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman is an instantly recognizable face in the 2022 Cup Series season. The 28-year-old driver has had an impressive season so far with numerous top-ten finishes and a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Tucson, Arizona native, is known for his love for animals. Bowman celebrated his affection for our four-legged companions yesterday on National Pet Day.

The self-proclaimed dog whisperer was seen on the official Twitter handle of his title sponsor Ally, speaking about his dogs. Bowman went ahead and explained their personalities and said:

"Finn is a big snuggler. He doesn't understand personal space so he just lays on top of you. Roscoe is more my personality. When he wants attention he'll like hang out with you but most of the time he's like 'I'm gonna go hang out over there by myself.'."

Watch the video below:

Alex Bowman reveals new paint scheme for Darlington

Winner of the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Alex Bowman took to Twitter to unveil a new livery for his No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will pay homage to Mark Martin with the throwback-themed livery.

Alex Bowman @Alex_Bowman Mark Martin is the definition of a true racer. I’m pumped to get this scheme on track and hopefully back to Victory Lane at Darlington 🤘🏼 #NASCARThrowback Mark Martin is the definition of a true racer. I’m pumped to get this scheme on track and hopefully back to Victory Lane at Darlington 🤘🏼#NASCARThrowback https://t.co/kxxaQaVujy

The planned debut for the paint scheme will be at Darlington Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series Race on May 8, 2022.

Mark Anthony Martin is a former NASCAR driver who has had a storied career in the Xfinity Series as well as the Cup Series.

The Batesville, Arkansas native has the second-most wins in the Xfinity Series, standing at 49 and 40 Cup Series wins as well. The NASCAR Hall of Famer retired from the sport in 2013.

Catch Bowman running the new paint scheme at Darlington Raceway on May 8, 2022.

Edited by Adam Dickson