WATCH: Bubba Wallace takes hilarious dig at Kevin Harvick's “Lit” description of his car during 2024 Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

Before the start of the 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Fox Sports’ new analyst Kevin Harvick got the opportunity to speak with Bubba Wallace about his preparations for the race.

Wallace entered the Las Vegas race with back-to-back top-five finishes this season. When Harvick asked him about his impressive performance, Wallace responded:

“Yeah, what’s up Kevin, man you know, we’re doing exactly what we wanted to do; start this season off a little different than my last six. So, proud of the team, proud of the effort from everybody in the 23 team, we’ve been doing a really good job so yeah, gotta keep it up. It’s only the third race so, top fives are great but you’ve got to make them last, you’ve got to make the momentum last, that’s what we’re focused on today.”

The former Cup driver had asked Wallace about his chances in the race so far, but what really got Wallace laughing was when Harvick described the #23 Toyota 23XI Racing as “lit”.

“Alright, buddy. Well, that Columbia Camry looks pretty lit today, so floor that thing,” Harvick said.

Wallace quickly replied:

“Haha, you’re too old to be saying it like that!”

How Bubba Wallace performed during the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas was a frustrating one for the Mobile-Alabama-born driver as he faced a difficult situation during the second stage.

His pit crew encountered problems while trying to change tires when the lug nut of his left-side front wheel got stuck dropping him to 35th and losing several laps.

Despite starting the race in P5, Bubba Wallace's car's performance struggled and he eventually fell to the back of the field. Throughout the race, the #23 Toyota driver showed speed but was unable to maintain its position due to pit stop issues.

This setback affected his overall performance and chances of achieving strong results. Despite the frustrating outing, Wallace will look to bounce back in the upcoming weekend’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Bubba Wallace currently sits 14th in the Cup Series points table with 76 points.