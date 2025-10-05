WATCH: Carson Hocevar and Austin Cindric make contact during Charlotte road course

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Oct 05, 2025 21:58 GMT
Carson Hocevar and Austin Cindric
Carson Hocevar (left) and Austin Cindric (right) - Source: Imagn

Carson Hocevar and Austin Cindric made contact during the final road course race of the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval. The incident damaged Cindric’s #2 Ford Mustang, breaking a rear toe link and forcing him to the back of the field.

The two came together on lap 33. Carson Hocevar, driving the #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, locked up approaching turn 16, sending his car straight to the Team Penske driver, who is ahead and already making the corner alongside Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Perhaps Austin Cindric took the hardest hit from the incident—not just from the damage to his car, but also because he's on the verge of elimination from the playoffs. Entering the race 12th in the standings and 48 points below the cutline (along with Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, and Bubba Wallace), he was essentially in a must-win situation.

Here's a look at the onboards of the #2 and #77 when they made contact at Charlotte.

“Another look at the contact between the #2 and 77,” NASCAR wrote.
Austin Cindric made the playoffs after winning at Talladega Superspeedway. He took the checkered flag after battling Ryan Preece while getting a push from Kyle Larson on the bottom lane.

Carson Hocevar, meanwhile, didn't qualify for the playoffs, though he got close at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this year. He was in a three-wide in the middle alongside Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell when the caution came out on the final lap, giving Bell the win.

“That's on me”: Carson Hocevar on $50,000 fine at Kansas

Last week, Carson Hocevar was fined $50,000 for spinning his tires while safety personnel were attending to his car—a violation NASCAR classified as a behavioral infraction. While Hocevar understood the penalty, he explained that he was only trying to put the car into neutral to make it easier for the tow truck to pull him back to the pits.

In a pre-race interview at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the sophomore NASCAR driver said (via Bob Pockrass on X):

“Obviously, like, there is a tow truck in front of me not going anywhere. I was trying to go places earlier. You know, the tires are off the ground, and they just spin. But they judge off of actions in visibility, and not intent, right? So, like, I had tires spun black and white. Yeah, next time I might have them rock the car to throw me in neutral. That's on me.”
“I was not sitting there in third gear doing a burnout... really thinking about it, but you know, the tire spinning or knowing I respond to educational for me. It's expensive too, but it's education for our guys too.”

He concluded by saying:

“The video makes perfect sense. They don't know everything [...] They can't know the plan and story of everything and judge everything by that. Sometimes, they just have to call it how they see it. I think that's fair for everybody.”

Carson Hocevar ultimately finished 29th after starting sixth. Chase Elliott, meanwhile, claimed the win at Kansas to secure his spot in the Round of 8, with Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Bubba Wallace rounding out the top five.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

