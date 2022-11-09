WATCH: Chris Buescher's crew member struck by rival car at Phoenix Raceway

A scary incident occurred during Sunday’s (November 6) NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway as Justin Edgell, the tire carrier for Chris Buescher’s #17 RFK Racing team, was hit by another car during a pit stop. Edgell was immediately sent to a local hospital for further evaluation.

RFK Racing Tweeted:

"NEWS: The tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was struck by a competitor car during a pit stop today at Phoenix. He is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation."

RFK Racing later provided an update on the injured crew member. RFK updated that Justin Edgell has been released from the hospital and did not suffer any fractures or serious injuries and will be flown home to North Carolina.

RFK tweeted:

"UPDATE: Justin Edgell, Tire Carrier on the No. 17 car, has been released from the hospital. Fortunately, he has no fractures or other serious injuries. He will fly back home with the team."

RFK Racing shared an overhead video on Monday (November 7) where Chris Buescher’s crew member received an injury at the pit stop. In the video, it appears that Justin Edgell was hit by Daniel Suarez’s #99 Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing team.

Watch the video below:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 's crew member has joined Chris Buescher’s team in the same position and carried the tires for Buescher for the remainder of the race at Phoenix Raceway.

Justin Edgell has served as the tire carrier for Chris Buescher’s #17 RFK Racing team throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Chris Buescher finished P21 in the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway

Chris Buescher is not in a battle for the Championship, but he had a decent season this year. The 30-year-old driver started deepest on the field at Phoenix Raceway and fought hard throughout the 312 lap race. However, he couldn’t challenge the pace of the race leaders and crossed the finish line at P21.

Buescher’s 2022 season has been topsy-turvy as he has also missed one race due to COVID-19. He scored his first win of the season in the opening race of the Round of 12 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

He has also finished with three top-5 and 10 top-10 finishes as well as leading 194 laps. Buescher finished the season in 21st place in the Championship standings.

The 2015 Xfinity Series Champion will be seen in action next year in the Cup Series. The 2023 NASCAR season will kick-off on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway.

