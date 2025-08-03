WATCH: Dean Thompson and Corey Day in a heated post-race confrontation at Iowa Speedway

Corey Day and Dean Thompson had a fiery verbal spat after nearly taking each other out during Saturday's (August 2) HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway. Thompson was on the receiving end of Corey's shunt and let his frustrations be known after the race ended.Early into Stage 3, Corey and Thompson were fighting for 21st position when the former got under Thompson over Turn 3. They made slight contact when side-by-side, and Thomson experienced a half spin while Corey surged ahead.Although Thompson avoided catching the wall, he wasn't pleased with Corey's actions, to say the least. Their post-race spat almost ended in a shoving match before a visibly furious Thompson left the scene.NASCAR reporter Toby Christie shared the heated exchange with the following caption:&quot;We've got some post-race beef between Dean Thompson and Corey Day. Day got into Thompson, which sent him spinning out on Lap 139.&quot;Corey Day went on to finish 24th in the order, while Dean Thompson finished further back at 31st. Iowa was Corey's fifth part-time outing in the #17 HMS Chevy.As HMS's development driver, Corey's NXS results have been nothing to write home about. He has finished outside the top-20 in three out of his five starts and fell short of a top-10 at Nashville Superspeedway.However, he seems to fare better in his Truck Series starts. Driving for Spire Motorsports, Corey secured two consecutive top-five finishes at Indianapolis and Nashville, while he clinched pole in his debut Truck race at Las Vegas.When Corey Day reflected on comparisons with Kyle LarsonCorey Day came up competing in dirt tracks, much like Kyle Larson. This parallel has drawn comparisons between the two HMS drivers. Back in February, Corey addressed the similarities in an interview with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass.I love hearing it, of course. I've definitely looked up to Kyle for a long time. I'm 19 but I was a young kid still when Kyle was doing Kyle things. It's super cool to always hear,&quot; he said (2:02 onwards).&quot;I don't put the pressure on me. I know that him [Larson] speaking the praises he does, all the fans are going to hold me to a higher standard. At the end of the day, I've just got to go do my job and that's what he's speaking the praises about,&quot; he added.Corey Day opens up about Kyle Larson comparisons. - Source: @X/bobpockrassCorey Day later won against Kyle Larson in High Limit Racing's season opener this year. Notably, the sprint car racing series was founded in 2022 by Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet. An ecstatic Corey reveled in his win and admitted that it 'never gets old' to beat the former Cup Series champion.