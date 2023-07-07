Watch: Denny Hamlin’s new Coca-Cola’s paint scheme for Atlanta race

Joe Gibbs Racing has revealed a brand new look of Denny Hamlin’s #11 Toyota Camry featuring Coca-Cola’s paint scheme for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

His #11 car will feature a classic red and white scheme with chrome #11 on the sides. The Coca-Cola’s logo is displayed on the hood and both the doors.

Joe Gibbs Racing and Coca-Cola Racing revealed the scheme on social media that Hamlin will use in Atlanta.

Take a look:

It will mark the second consecutive year, when Hamlin’s #11 car will feature the Coca-Cola colours at 1.54-mile-long quad-oval shaped speedway. He has been a part of the soft-drink brand family of drivers since his rookie season in 2016 and three other active Cup Series drivers are also in the family are - Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and Daniel Suárez.

Denny Hamlin owns one win, one pole, six top-five, and 10 top-10 finishes in 26 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He scored his best finish of sixth at Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta in March since the track was repaved and reconfigured last year.

The #11 driver has scored one win and five top-five finishes in the 2023 season and stands at sixth place in the points table with 538 points. He is one of the favorites to win this weekend and will be excited to see the #11 Toyota Camry with Coca-Cola livery shining in the sun.

“It’s just different. It’s just way different” – Denny Hamlin praises Shane van Gisbergen for winning the inaugural Chicago Street race

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen broke a 60-year-old NASCAR record last week in Chicago Street Course by winning a NASCAR race on debut. Denny Hamlin, recently praised Gisbergen for the historic win on his podcast show.

In his podcast, Hamlin said:

“I mean, he went from the one side of the car to the other. I did that when I went to Japan for Toyota, and I ran a GT3 car. It took me forever to get comfortable driving from the other side of the car. It’s just different. It’s just way different. Holy cow! We’re trying to make a point one way or another here.”

Catch Hamlin in action at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for Quaker State 400 on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 7 pm ET.

