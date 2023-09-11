Watch: Fascinating battle in Kansas as Tyler Reddick clinches victory in the final laps of the race

In a thrilling NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon, Tyler Reddick, driving a Toyota, showcased his prowess with a late-game move that not only secured him a race victory but also placed him in a favorable position for a championship bid.

This remarkable win unfolded during the Hollywood Casino 400, the second playoff race held in Kansas City, Kansas.

Tyler Reddick's incredible performance in the Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway left spectators on the edge of their seats.

The 27-year-old Toyota driver demonstrated both skill and determination as he made a bold maneuver on the inside lane during the final lap, leaving his competitors behind and making his way to Victory Lane.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Kansas Speedway was a spectacle filled with excitement, featuring a total of 19 lead changes and numerous caution periods.

Reddick, behind the wheel of the No. 45 turquoise Toyota, secured victory through consistent and calculated driving, punctuating his win with celebratory fist-pumping in the air.

Following his victory, Tyler Reddick engaged in a conversation with fellow driver Denny Hamlin in Victory Lane, for insights into Hamlin's strategy during the race's final moments.

This triumph marked Reddick's fifth in the Cup Series, and it was particularly significant as it was his first win in nine races at Kansas Speedway.

Tyler Reddick has the necessary qualities to become a champion, claims Denny Hamlin

Reddick, a member of 23XI Racing, had previously claimed victory at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in March and boasted an impressive record of 13 top-10 finishes in the current season. Notably, Reddick joined 23XI Racing after three seasons with Richard Childress Racing.

Tyler Reddick, speaking to NBC Sports, reflected on the race's chaotic nature:

"Chaos ensued, People stayed out, some took two tires, and the bottom lane opened up. Pretty crazy."

Denny Hamlin praised Tyler Reddick's learning attitude:

"Tyler is a sponge. It’s easy to be cocky at times and just know that you’ve got speed and you’ve got what it takes to be a champion and a lot of race winners, and he will be. But he is a sponge that is always willing to learn."

Hamlin emphasized the teamwork between their teams:

"It’s good to have multiple bullets in the gun when you’re in a late-race restart situation where you had one car dominating and then next thing you know you’re in fifth and sixth. And that teamwork is close together.

"Typically when we run well, that team runs well, and we’re learning as much from them as they’re learning from us."

Looking ahead, the NASCAR series is set to move to Bristol for the final race before the cutoff.

Christopher Bell, a contender in the playoffs, previously started at the front in Kansas and finished eighth. He notably emerged victorious in the spring race at 'The Last Great Colosseum.'