WATCH: Insane final lap showdown as Sam Mayer clinches 1st win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer took home the first win of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career on Saturday as the field raced on the illustrious Road America road course circuit in Wisconsin.

The #1 Chevrolet Camaro driver emerged victorious after an intense battle during the final two laps of the 45-lap event. Sage Karam and Justin Allgaier kept Mayer company as the trio fought for positions on the penultimate lap of the race, trading spots every corner. Allgaier's hopes of visiting victory lane were shattered when he spun his #7 Chevrolet during the battle with Mayer and Karam.

Part-time driver Parker Kligerman also joined the party as Sam Mayer handed the lead to Sage Karam's #24 Toyota Supra after going onto the grass at one of the turns at Road America. The incident also allowed Kligerman to overtake Mayer. However, come the final corner of the track before the climb up for the start-finish line, Mayer managed to overtake both Kligerman and Karam as the latter went off track.

The final lap of the race saw the top drivers settle into their respective positions, with second-place man Parker Kligerman unable to challenge Sam Mayer for the lead. Sage Karam rebounded from his costly mistake to ultimatel finish P4.

Sam Mayer reflects on his 1st NASCAR Xfinity Series victory

The driver of the #1 Chevrolet Camaro for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports, Sam Mayer became the latest race winner in the stock car racing world. The Road America 180 saw the Franklin, Wisconsin native take his first trip to victory lane in the sport at his home event, after a thrilling battle with several drivers in the dying stages of the race.

Mayer, 20, elaborated on how his experience from behind the wheel of the car during the race. He said in an interview with NBC Sports:

"Oh my god! It was just about getting track position and we had it there at the end and then I lost it for a second and then, I mean, all hell broke lose there at the end we ended up on top."

With both the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series races out of the way, fans will be treated to Cup Series action straight from Richmond Raceway at 3:00 pm ET today.