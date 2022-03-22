Watch: Kyle Larson crashes out at NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 champion Kyle Larson has not been able to finish the last two races of the 2022 NASCAR calendar. The Hendricks Motorsports driver has not been the luckiest after starting the season strong. Larson finished two of the three West Swing Races with a victory and a second-place finish.

Phoenix and Atlanta, however, have not been kind to the reigning champion since he retired in both races. His latest outing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway ended when he was being pushed by Denny Hamlin for Joe Gibbs Racing and spun out.

Watch the incident below:

NASCAR @NASCAR A bit too hard of a push. A bit too hard of a push. https://t.co/nbTjIqHyeU

Kyle Larson later went on to say that Hamlin's moves were okay and that nothing was intentional, stating:

“We were just coming to the end of the stage. He [Denny Hamlin] was just trying to help me get a run down the front stretch. He just got to me in the corner and got me loose. I hate that happened, but it’s a product of this racing and product of pushing; trying to draft and get your lane going. Nothing is intentional.”

Despite two DNFs, Larson kept his spirits high as he believes he and the team have a fast car. He hopes to get a good result at the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix this weekend.

Kyle Larson might want to make LeMans debut as Hendrick Motorsport pursue Garage 56 entry

Hendrick Motorsports recently announced that they will be pursuing their Garage 56 entry at LeMans for 2023. Kyle Larson, who drives for the team in the Cup Series, retweeted the team's official tweet, writing:

“Need a driver?!”

Team Hendrick Motorsport aims to push the limits of the Next Gen NASCAR in the 24 Hours of LeMans. A modified variant of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is going to be readied for entry, which might also have a hybrid element to it. Technical details and driver lineups are yet to be announced.

