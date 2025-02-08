Watch: Kyle Larson holds off Christopher Bell for the win as their dirt rivalry continues at World of Outlaws

Driving the Silva Motorsports #57, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson secured victory at the Volusia Speedway beating fellow Cup driver Christopher Bell at the DIRTCar Nationals Event. At the World Of Outlaws sprint car race on Thursday, February 6th, Bell had bested Larson to take the win at the Florida track.

However, the following day, the HMS driver prevented the JGR driver from securing a consecutive victory and caught himself a gator trophy on his 19th attempt at this track.

After starting the feature race in pole, Kyle Larson held on to the top spot through yellow flags and restarts, which helped him keep his vehicle ahead of the field throughout the race and score the win.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This was Larson's 36th win in the World of Outlaws sprint car series, and the 18th different track where the driver has secured a victory in the dirt racing competition.

Speaking after the win, the 2021 Cup Series champion explained what was different in this attempt that helped him take home the trophy:

“It’s (Volusia) a place that I feel like I’ve raced well," Larson said (as quoted by worldofoutlaws.com). "I just always start so far back. I haven’t felt like that gator has been close enough. We’ve been getting the night started off pretty well, and my car feels really good throughout the night. I felt really good there again."

The driver also discussed how the flags and his maneuvers during the 25-lap race at the "World's Fastest Half-Mile" helped him beat his dirt rival:

“I felt like Bell would be closing on me, but I was able to make a couple good moves. I think the cautions probably came out at the right time for me, and I was able to have clean air to the end there.”

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell will now face off against each other in the finale of the Sprint car race event on Saturday, February 8. Both drivers are tied in the standings as they attempt to secure the championship trophy.

Kyle Larson joined by his children on top of Sprint Car after win

Kyle Larson's week at the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals started with a third-place finish driving his #57 sprint car. His second night saw him miss out on the top spot by a .05 second-gap between him and Christopher Bell to take the runner-up finish. But on night three, he achieved his victory, 1.617 seconds ahead of the JGR driver, and joining him on top of his sprint car in victory lane were his kids, son Owen Miyata Larson and daughter Audrey Lane Larson.

The World of Outlaws X (formerly Twitter) account shared a video of the heartwarming family moment after Larson's win.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson will be back in his #5 Cup Series car next week for the Daytona Speedweek which ends with the main event, The Daytona 500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback