WATCH: Kyle Larson’s defensive masterclass against Tyler Reddick at Las Vegas broken down by NASCAR analyst

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson obtained his third win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, leading the 181 laps and holding off a hard-charging Tyler Reddick in the final laps to take the checkered flag. Larson’s defensive masterclass against Reddick in the final laps became the highlight of the 2024 Pennzoil 400 in Sin City.

NASCAR analyst breaks down Larson’s defensive masterclass to block off dangerous looking Reddick at Las Vegas. Steve Letarte, former Daytona 500 winning crew chief and current analyst for NBC Sports added a unique perspective on Larson’s defensive move alongside 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief and NASCAR analyst Todd B Gordon.

Gordon takes a deep look at Larson’s move and says:

“This is so interesting because the #5 car (Larson) down the lane. He could easily be up here in front of Reddick, but he’s down here a lane, and I think it’s by choice.

Letarte’s added his perspective saying:

“Yeah, I think it’s by choice. I think. He’s in a position where he can drive the dirty air and block whatever he needs to. He’s reacting to how the #45 comes.”

In the final 10 laps, Reddick tried his best to pass Larson. He initially attempted to take the bottom lane but the #5 driver responded by “air-blocking” him. Reddick then moved to the top lane, closing the gap through turns three and four but it was not enough to claim the win.

Kyle Larson put in a dominant performance at Las Vegas winning both stages and leading a race-high 181 of the 267 laps. The win marked the third straight win for HMS at this track and the second victory for the team just three races into the 2024 season.

Kyle Larson is elated after thrilling victory at Las Vegas

The #5 HMS Chevrolet driver was ecstatic after his first win of the season. With the win, he gained 60 points and stands top in the latest release of the Cup Series points table.

During the post-race interview, speaking with FOX Sports about the dominating win at Las Vegas, Kyle Larson said:

“All in all, such a great, great job by this HendrickCars Chevy team. Just their execution -- pit road, restarts, all that -- was great. Cool to get a win here at Vegas again. Back-to-back, swept all the stages again, can't ask for much more.”

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 10.