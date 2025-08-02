WATCH: Michael Jordan’s NASCAR driver avoids massive wreck at Iowa

Michael Jordan’s co-owned 23XI driver, Tyler Reddick, saved his car from causing a wreck during NASCAR Cup Series race practice at Iowa Speedway. The 29-year-old American driver potentially avoided spinning his car after losing control for a brief moment.The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has been a case of mixed emotions for Tyler Reddick so far, as he remains without a win with 23XI Racing. Reddick has entered 17 races and has had three top-5 and five top-10 finishes with a 15.53 average finish this season. His best result of this season so far came at the Daytona 500, where he finished second. Meanwhile, ahead of the 23rd race of this season, Reddick got into a tricky situation while attempting to get as much speed as possible during a practice session at the Iowa Speedway. He turned loose and was on the verge of a possible race-altering result. But he got control of the wheel at the last second and readjusted it to bring the car back on track so he could tackle the oval.NASCAR's official X page shared a video of Reddick's incident and wrote:&quot;Woah! Hold on to it, @TylerReddick!&quot;Noah Gragson of Stewart-Haas Racing led the practice session ahead of the Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa Speedway, with a mark of 22.828 seconds. Reddick registered his best lap in 23.247 seconds to finish P11 in the practice session. Michael Jordan’s NASCAR driver makes his feelings clear as 23XI faces pressure to meet a major requirementIn an interview before the 2025 Brickyard 400 last month, Tyler Reddick expressed candidly that making the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is a baseline expectation, not a goal for his team. He emphasized that the real objective is to advance deeply into the playoffs and compete for the Championship 4.Reddick highlighted the team’s high performance level from pit crew to strategy and remarked that being concerned about simply qualifying for the playoffs seemed unrealistic given what 23XI Racing is capable of. He said (via Racer):“Honestly, for us, making the playoffs is the minimum requirement. This team, the kind of performance we bring to the racetrack, whether it’s our pit crew, the cars, or how we strategize and race, it’s crazy to even think we’re worried about making the playoffs, considering what kind of team I think we are. So, to be in the playoffs, you have to make it, I get that. But for us, it’s more about 'OK, we’re in it, great, but we need playoff points. We need to do all these things'.”&quot;I don’t love the spot that we’re in for those reasons. Yeah, I feel good about making the playoffs, but for me and this team, the goal isn’t making the playoffs; it’s going far in the playoffs. It’s making it to the Championship 4 and competing for championships. That’s what it’s about for us. Making the playoffs isn’t something that we have as a goal. It’s almost a requirement,” he added.Despite failing to find a win in the first 22 races this season, Tyler Reddick is placed sixth in the overall standings with 655 points.