WATCH: NASCAR's official pace car breaks down during Playoffs elimination race at Martinsville

NASCAR's official pace car was towed from the track at Martinsville after it broke down on the track.

The NASCAR playoffs was delayed briefly as the Chevrolet Camaro pace car broke down with the entire field behind it.

A safety truck took over the field for the rest of the caution period. While the main cause of the breakdown was not known at that time, the pace car pulled to the side resulting in some doubt among the field as to whether or not they could pass the now-broken pace car as they checked up.

Thankfully, a safety truck was able to take its position and a couple of laps later the race was re-started.

Why did the NASCAR pace car break down at Martinsville?

The official pace car at Martinsville was towed out of the racing track due to an issue. While the cause of the breakdown was not known, a representative from Chevrolet told Road and Track the cause of the issue.

In a statement, they said:

"Rubber debris from the track damaged the wiring harness to the fuel pump, disabling the pace car. NASCAR has transferred to the back-up pace car to continue official pace car duties for the balance of the race."

The backup pace car resumed its duty for the remainder of the race. Bozi Tatarevic from Road and Track found the towed pace car in the pit lane and shared an update. According to Tatarevic, the original Pace car had heavy rubber debris on its fenders.