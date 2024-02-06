WATCH: NASCAR Xfinity champion Daniel Hemric passes time at an airport in hilarious fashion

2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric recently faced a situation familiar to most travelers - being stuck at the airport. The Kaulig Racing driver then decided to pass the time in a hilarious way.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Hemric showed his playful side with a bottle-catching challenge. The video starts with Hemric talking to his fans by explaining the situation. He said:

"Currently stuck in the airport, still in L.A. We need to kill time."

Expand Tweet

He continues by setting the stage for the improvised game and explaining the rules:

"My man here, Dylan, is gonna toss me water bottles and see how many we can catch until you can’t hold anymore. And then the next guy is up, I’ll go first.”

Daniel Hemric is not playing alone; he is joined by Josh Williams, a NASCAR Cup Series part-time driver driving the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, and Tyler Andersen, named as the "social guy."

After the briefing, the game begins, and the trio takes turns trying to catch the water bottles. Williams and Andersen both end up grabbing 15 water bottles. However, Daniel Hemric ends up winning the game, managing to catch a total of 26 bottles.

Daniel Hemric to partner with Cirkul Beverages for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

For the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Daniel Hemric will continue to work with Cirkul, a beverage company.

Cirkul will be taking center stage as the official sponsor in all 19 races during the 2024 campaign, establishing its support for Hemric's N.31 Cirkul Chevrolet ZL1.

In an announcement on X (previously Twitter) by Kaulig Racing, the team shared the extension of their partnership into the Cup Series for the 2024 season.

"We’re excited to have @DrinkCirkul back in 2024 with 19 primaries on @DanielHemric’s No. 31 Chevrolet!"

Expand Tweet

The Cirkul-Kaulig Racing alliance is rooted in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series, as Cirkul was Hemric's in-season partner for 10 races. The partnership lasted for another 14 races during the 2023 Xfinity Series season.

The beverage company also made an appearance in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series as Hemric's No. 16 Camaro ZL1 sponsor at the Daytona International Speedway.

Further solidifying their NASCAR presence, Cirkul and Daniel Hemric are now going into another racing season, expanding their partnership to the 2024 Cup Series.