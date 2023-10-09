WATCH: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s car catches fire during NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte Roval

With just 13 laps remaining in the NASCAR Playoffs race at the Roval, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. faced a perilous situation. His No. 47 Harris-Teeter and Totino’s Pizza Rolls Chevy Camaro suddenly ignited in flames, initially beneath the car and then spreading.

During the final race before the Round of 8 field was solidified at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who had been eliminated from NASCAR playoff contention after last month's Bristol race, was forced to exit the race at lap 96 due to his car catching fire.

The NBC broadcast captured the sight of smoke filling the interior of Stenhouse’s vehicle and flames underneath it.

When the fire erupted, Stenhouse came to a stop and diligently worked to free himself from the seat belts and harnesses, despite the cockpit being filled with thick black smoke. Fortunately, he managed to escape and reach safety.

NASCAR's Roval Drama: AJ Allmendinger's triumph and playoff advancement

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., hailing from Mississippi, initially secured a playoff spot with his Daytona 500 victory earlier in the season. However, his performance wasn't sufficient to advance to the Round of 12, leading to his elimination alongside Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and Michael McDowell.

After resolving the issue with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s car, the race resumed without losing too many laps under caution, which is a relief at the Roval, where laps don't tick away while making pit stops.

Regrettably for Stenhouse, he couldn't rejoin the race due to the severe fire incident, and there's even a possibility that the car will be examined at the R&D Center to determine the cause of the fire. Such car fires pose a significant danger to the driver and others on the track.

In contrast to Stenhouse's fiery mishap, AJ Allmendinger persevered and managed to fend off six-time race winner William Byron, securing his first-ever Cup Series victory at the Roval. This triumph adds to his four trophies from the Xfinity Series at the same venue.

In NASCAR's second playoff elimination race on Sunday, non-playoff driver AJ Allmendinger emerged victorious in the Bank of America Roval 400, defeating William Byron in a 10-lap sprint.

During the final race of the Round of 12 playoff segment, Allmendinger outperformed Ty Gibbs from Joe Gibbs Racing in several restarts and ultimately surpassed Kyle Busch on the last restart with 10 laps remaining to claim the win.

Hailing from Los Gatos, California, the driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet secured his third victory in 426 NASCAR Cup Series races, all of which occurred on road courses.

Byron managed to close the gap to within a car's length with just two laps to go, but Allmendinger crossed the finish line ahead, with a 0.666-second lead.

As for the NASCAR Playoffs, the drivers advancing to the next round include Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney.