×
Create
Notifications

Watch: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 'taking it easy' while golfing and driving around, ahead of COTA appearance

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. during driver intros before the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. during driver intros before the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Rahul Ahluwalia
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 27, 2022 07:30 PM IST
News

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been taking it easy and enjoying the pleasures of life to revitalize him before the race weekend at the Circuit of the Americas. The JTG Daugherty Racing driver was seen playing some golf and also driving a few laps of the circuit in a Chevrolet Camaro road car.

Racing America tweeted on their official Twitter handle acknowledging Stenhouse Jr. having a good time, writing:

“It looks like Ricky @StenhouseJr has had a fun week at COTA so far. The @JTGRacing driver was joined by earlier this week by @PGATOUR golfers @marcleish, @Abraham_Ancer and @TalorGooch.”
It looks like Ricky @StenhouseJr has had a fun week at COTA so far. 😎 The @JTGRacing driver was joined by earlier this week by @PGATOUR golfers @marcleish , @Abraham_Ancer and @TalorGooch. ⛳️ https://t.co/Lz6ddwFQSg

The driver from Memphis, Tenessee, was joined by Marc Leishman, Abraham Ancer and Talor Gooch from the PGA Tour, a non-profit organization that organizes professional golf tours. Stenhouse Jr. later took Gooch and Leishman on a few laps of the track and said:

“I was taking it a little easy with Talor and Leishman”

It is safe to say that Stenhouse Jr. will head into today's EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix with a cool and clear head.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to run Sunny Delight livery in COTA

The JTG Daugherty Racing driver is set to run his #47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the bright orange colors sponsored by Sunny Delight at the Circuit of the Americas. SunnyD, as it is more popularly known, is a tangy orange-flavored drink manufactured by Sunny Delight Beverages.

Brighter than the Sun. @sunnydelight returns for @NASCARatCOTA on @StenhouseJr’s Camaro. 😎 https://t.co/IiGwI0ehQq
Also Read Article Continues below

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has managed to qualify in the twenty-eighth position for the race today. He will be hoping to progress up the pack in the early stages. Catch the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas at 3:30 pm EST.

Edited by Anurag C
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी