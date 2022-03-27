Watch: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 'taking it easy' while golfing and driving around, ahead of COTA appearance

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been taking it easy and enjoying the pleasures of life to revitalize him before the race weekend at the Circuit of the Americas. The JTG Daugherty Racing driver was seen playing some golf and also driving a few laps of the circuit in a Chevrolet Camaro road car.

Racing America tweeted on their official Twitter handle acknowledging Stenhouse Jr. having a good time, writing:

“It looks like Ricky @StenhouseJr has had a fun week at COTA so far. The @JTGRacing driver was joined by earlier this week by @PGATOUR golfers @marcleish, @Abraham_Ancer and @TalorGooch.”

The driver from Memphis, Tenessee, was joined by Marc Leishman, Abraham Ancer and Talor Gooch from the PGA Tour, a non-profit organization that organizes professional golf tours. Stenhouse Jr. later took Gooch and Leishman on a few laps of the track and said:

“I was taking it a little easy with Talor and Leishman”

It is safe to say that Stenhouse Jr. will head into today's EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix with a cool and clear head.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to run Sunny Delight livery in COTA

The JTG Daugherty Racing driver is set to run his #47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the bright orange colors sponsored by Sunny Delight at the Circuit of the Americas. SunnyD, as it is more popularly known, is a tangy orange-flavored drink manufactured by Sunny Delight Beverages.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has managed to qualify in the twenty-eighth position for the race today. He will be hoping to progress up the pack in the early stages. Catch the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas at 3:30 pm EST.

Edited by Anurag C