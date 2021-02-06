Watch: Ryan Newman features in 60-second Guaranteed Rate ad for Sunday's Super Bowl

Ryan Newman is hard at work preparing for the 63rd annual Daytona 500. Not losing sight of bringing home the coveted Harley J. Earl Trophy for the second time in his career, Newman, for a change, will be seen in a different avatar on Sunday.

The NASCAR veteran will feature in a 60-second spot ad for Guaranteed Rate in the Fourth Quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl game.

The leading mortgage company will roll out the 'Believe You Will' campaign as the focal point for the ad. Take a look:

.@NASCAR's version of its Big Game is right around the corner with the #Daytona500, but this Sunday, be sure to check out this spot from our friends @GuaranteedRate, featuring the #BelieveYouWill Campaign.#SuperBowl | @SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/yLtBvW6w7s — Ryan Newman (@RyanJNewman) February 5, 2021

Guaranteed Rate is one of the primary partners featuring on Ryan Newman's No. 6 Ford Mustang race car. And speaking about the association with Guaranteed Rate and the 'Believe You Will' Campaign they have prepared, Newman said:

"Anytime we can receive added exposure for our partners, we’re excited as it allows more eyes to see what our partners have to offer, and in turn, brings more fans to our sport and our team.”

“Guaranteed Rate has stepped up in a big way dating back to last season with our team, and we’re once again excited to showcase their brand and the content they’ve worked so hard to promote with the Believe You Will campaign,” Ryan Newman added.

The campaign revolves around the power of positivity and the belief needed to accomplish one's goals in life. It also features another campaign ambassador in Dustin Poirier, who pulled off a rather underdog victory over UFC legend Conor McGregor.

How is Ryan Newman is preparing for the 2021 Daytona 500?

Ryan Newman believes his walking away from the 2020 Daytona 500 crash was a sign from God.

Ryan Newman is keen to make the return for his 20th season in the NASCAR Cup Series count.

While one may believe it will be difficult for him to make a return to the Daytona 500 following his horrendous accident in last year's running of the event, Newman claims he has no fear because he has no memory of the incident.

Ryan Newman also shared that he is shocked by the fact that his head is intact after looking at the crushed helmet from multiple angles.

Absolutely brutal crash at the end of the #DAYTONA500



Praying that Ryan Newman is okay🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/2RTVvZWOg8 — Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) February 18, 2020

This gives him the belief and motivation that it is an opportunity given by God to go out there and do something that he loves doing.

Ryan Newman has won the Harley J. Earl trophy once and almost won it twice last year until the crash. While Newman will aim for his 20th career win, his fans believe this could well be his year again come Feb 14.

