WATCH: Ryan Sieg and Parker Retzlaff in a heated discussion post-Sonoma Xfinity race

Ryan Sieg and Parker Retzlaff were involved in a heated exchange after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway. The confrontation between Ryan Sieg and Parker Retzlaff resulted from an incident on the track.

Sieg was in 9th place with Retzlaff behind him in 10th with 3 laps to go when Retzlaff bumped into him, causing a spinout for the #39 driver. The incident forced Ryan Sieg out of the top ten.

After the race ended, tension between the two drivers started boiling at pit road where Sieg confronted Retzlaff for purposefully spinning him out. Watch a video of the incident below:

Earlier in the race, we witnessed Sieg turning into Retzlaff, which is probably where this altercation started. We can also hear Retzlaff say "You started it first" in the heated exchange.

There was mutual disagreement between how Retzlaff and Sieg drove at the Sonoma Raceway on June 8. Retzlaff finished 11th with Sieg finding himself in the 20th position at the end of the race.

Another major incident was witnessed at the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at the beginning of Stage 3. Austin Hill was in the lead as he decided not to pit in the break, with Austin Green and AJ Allmendinger in the back. As the drivers turned into turn 3, Chandler Smith got hooked in the left rear by Jeb Burton's #27, eventually causing a 13-car wreck as seen below.

The caution report listed 12 cars which included the likes of Brandon Jones, Kyle Weatherman, Ty Gibbs, Jeb Burton, Josh Williams, Chandler Smith, Ed Jones, Ryan Sieg, Parker Retzlaff, Preston Pardus, Josh Bilicki, and Riley Herbst.

Shane van Gisbergen takes Xfinity Series win at Sonoma

Three-time Supercars champ Shane van Gisbergen picked up the win at the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This marks his second win in the series, coming one week after his first win at Portland International Raceway on June 2nd.

Shane van Gisbergen said in a post-race interview:

"Special to win two road courses in a row and one day dream about winning on an Oval," Shane van Gisbergen said [01:07].

The Kiwi now holds 3 NASCAR victories, including a debut Cup Series win at the inaugural Chicago Street Race in 2023.

Shane van Gisbergen was the fastest in practice and in qualifying at Sonoma. He finished at the top after Stage 1, finished second behind Ty Gibbs at the end of Stage 2, and eventually won the race, capping off a dominant weekend.

Shane van Gisbergen currently sits in 10th place in the driver standings, with 2 wins, 3 top-five finishes and 4 top-ten finishes.