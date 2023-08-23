Watch: Sam Mayer and JR Motorsports teammates celebrate the win at Watkins Glen 

In a thrilling display of skill and teamwork, Sam Mayer and his JR Motorsports teammates secured an unforgettable victory at the Watkins Glen International.

Sam Mayer caused Ty Gibbs, who was leading the race and considered his rival, to spin out during a late restart in the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International. This allowed Mayer to win his second race in four weeks.

Despite Gibbs' strong performance, leading 70 of 86 laps in the road-course race, a late caution brought the field closer together, giving Mayer an opportunity to steal the pole position.

Sam Mayer's Strategic Move Propels JR Motorsports to Victory at Watkins Glen 2023

Mayer capitalized on the restart by gently pushing Gibbs aside as they entered the first turn. Mayer claimed that the contact was unintentional.

Gibbs, a prominent figure in the Cup Series and a rising star at Joe Gibbs Racing, had been dominant throughout the race.

Sam Myers spoke about the race in a statement to ESPN, saying:

"I wheel-hopped it, I feel bad for doing that. You don't want to take out a Gibbs car like that or any car like that. But just trying to get another win in the Xfinity Series. I got a lot of catching up to do."

He added:

I was in there. I put my nose in there. That's part of it. Fenders are fenders. It's an accident, but I think everyone can agree that it's OK for a Xfinity Series regular to win this race."

The Watkins Glen 2023 victory will undoubtedly be etched in the annals of motorsports history. Sam Mayer and his JR Motorsports teammates showcased their ability to rise above challenges, leverage teamwork, and execute a flawless strategy on one of the sport's most demanding circuits.

However, the victory was far from a one-man show. The JR Motorsports team's camaraderie and strategy played a pivotal role in securing the win. Mayer's teammates skillfully maneuvered through the pack, supporting each other while simultaneously creating opportunities to gain ground on their competitors.

Sam Mayer and his JR Motorsports teammates left an indelible mark on the racing world with their stunning win at Watkins Glen 2023. Their exceptional performance on the track, combined with their unity as a team, exemplified the true spirit of motorsports and will continue to inspire aspiring racers and fans alike.