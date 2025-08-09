WATCH: Toni Breidinger’s Truck erupts in flames as her Watkins Glen race comes to a premature end

Toni Breidinger exited the race at Watkins Glen International early after her #5 Tricon Garage Toyota caught fire. Fortunately, the fire quickly went out, allowing her to drive the truck to pit road before settling for her third DNF of the 2025 season.The incident occurred on lap 60 while Breidinger was running 17th. A mechanical failure caused her #5 Toyota to emit smoke before igniting, prompting a caution with NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell in the lead. Spencer Boyd received the free pass under the yellow flag.Take a look at Toni Breidinger's race-ending moment at the 2.45-mile New York road course circuit (via Fox on X):“Toni Breidinger's day goes up in flames at Watkins Glen. Caution is out.”At the end of Mission 176 at The Glen, Toni Breidinger finished 29th to score eight points. Her Tricon Garage teammate, Corey Heim, won the race for his sixth victory of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.Daniel Hemric came home in second, followed by Breidinger's fellow rookie teammate, Gio Ruggiero. After 17 races, the 26-year-old Californian has yet to record her first top-10 finish of the year.The 26-year-old currently holds an average finish of 24.765 and an average start of 26.059. Her best series finish was 15th at Kansas Speedway two years ago.Breidinger’s weekend was further overshadowed by an off-track incident last night, when her custom Tumi suitcase—containing 818 and Coach suits—was stolen. The NASCAR driver and model urged fans to contact her if any of the stolen items appear for sale online.“It's all part of the business”: Toni Breidinger on balancing life as a full-time NASCAR driver and modelToni Breidinger shared her thoughts on modeling while running a full-time schedule in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The Arab-American driver explained that modeling helps fund the racing career she has dreamed of since she was young.The #5 Tricon Garage Toyota driver told the Los Angeles Times:“I was definitely a racer before anything. That was definitely my passion. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to do modeling to help support that passion. But at the end of the day, I definitely consider myself a racer. That’s what I grew up doing and that’s the career I’ve always wanted to do.”“It’s all part of the business. It all goes back into my racing. The side hustles, I like to call them. I don’t think that takes away from me being a race car driver,” she added.Toni Breidinger drives the #5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage - Source: ImagnBreidinger has collaborated with several brands, including Raising Cane's, Victoria's Secret, and Gap. She even ran Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila brand as her title sponsor at Nashville Superspeedway earlier this year.Beyond funding her racing ambitions, she sees her modeling career as a way to bring NASCAR to a wider audience. One of her proudest achievements was representing the sport in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, where she appears in the 2025 edition alongside fellow female athletes, including Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and WNBA forward Cameron Brink.