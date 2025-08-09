WATCH: Toni Breidinger’s Truck erupts in flames as her Watkins Glen race comes to a premature end

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 09, 2025 02:51 GMT
AUTO: AUG 08 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 At The Glen - Source: Getty
Toni Breidinger during the 2025 Mission 176 At The Glen - Source: Getty

Toni Breidinger exited the race at Watkins Glen International early after her #5 Tricon Garage Toyota caught fire. Fortunately, the fire quickly went out, allowing her to drive the truck to pit road before settling for her third DNF of the 2025 season.

The incident occurred on lap 60 while Breidinger was running 17th. A mechanical failure caused her #5 Toyota to emit smoke before igniting, prompting a caution with NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell in the lead. Spencer Boyd received the free pass under the yellow flag.

Take a look at Toni Breidinger's race-ending moment at the 2.45-mile New York road course circuit (via Fox on X):

“Toni Breidinger's day goes up in flames at Watkins Glen. Caution is out.”
At the end of Mission 176 at The Glen, Toni Breidinger finished 29th to score eight points. Her Tricon Garage teammate, Corey Heim, won the race for his sixth victory of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

Daniel Hemric came home in second, followed by Breidinger's fellow rookie teammate, Gio Ruggiero. After 17 races, the 26-year-old Californian has yet to record her first top-10 finish of the year.

The 26-year-old currently holds an average finish of 24.765 and an average start of 26.059. Her best series finish was 15th at Kansas Speedway two years ago.

Breidinger’s weekend was further overshadowed by an off-track incident last night, when her custom Tumi suitcase—containing 818 and Coach suits—was stolen. The NASCAR driver and model urged fans to contact her if any of the stolen items appear for sale online.

“It's all part of the business”: Toni Breidinger on balancing life as a full-time NASCAR driver and model

Toni Breidinger shared her thoughts on modeling while running a full-time schedule in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The Arab-American driver explained that modeling helps fund the racing career she has dreamed of since she was young.

The #5 Tricon Garage Toyota driver told the Los Angeles Times:

“I was definitely a racer before anything. That was definitely my passion. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to do modeling to help support that passion. But at the end of the day, I definitely consider myself a racer. That’s what I grew up doing and that’s the career I’ve always wanted to do.”
“It’s all part of the business. It all goes back into my racing. The side hustles, I like to call them. I don’t think that takes away from me being a race car driver,” she added.
Toni Breidinger drives the #5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage - Source: Imagn
Toni Breidinger drives the #5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage - Source: Imagn

Breidinger has collaborated with several brands, including Raising Cane's, Victoria's Secret, and Gap. She even ran Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila brand as her title sponsor at Nashville Superspeedway earlier this year.

Beyond funding her racing ambitions, she sees her modeling career as a way to bring NASCAR to a wider audience. One of her proudest achievements was representing the sport in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, where she appears in the 2025 edition alongside fellow female athletes, including Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and WNBA forward Cameron Brink.

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
