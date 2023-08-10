“We can have a shot to go win the race”: AJ Allmendinger looking to repeat his Indy heroics from the last couple of years 

With the NASCAR Cup Series drawing a curtain on its 2023 Regular Season in three races' time, drivers such as AJ Allmendinger from Kaulig Racing have the golden opportunity of jumping into a surprise playoff berth.

Allmendinger, who is famous for his proficiency on road courses, will be one to look out for in the Cup Series' next two races.

The #16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver proved his prowess on the twists and turns of a road course in 2021 when he won the inaugural race at Indianapolis Road Course, also marking Kaulig Racing's first victory in the Cup Series.

Going into his and the team's third entry into the race, the 41-year-old driver was cautiously optimistic about his chances at the tricky track, where turn 1 has always been a hotspot for chaos over the years. He elaborated on the same in an interview with Speedway Digest and said:

"The last two years at Indy have been really special. To be able to kiss the bricks in the Xfinity Series and Cup Series has been a dream come true. Our road course stuff hasn’t quite been where we need it to be, but we are definitely working hard on it. We were close last year on the Cup side and if we get to Indy and unload well, we can have a shot to go win the race."

AJ Allmendinger also registered a victory on the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last year, alongside his win in the highest echelon of the sport.

"We're here for entertainment" - AJ Allmendinger on the probable chaos in turn 1 at Indianapolis Road Course

Ahead of this Sunday's Verizon 200 at The Brickyard, Kaulig Racing's AJ Allmendinger did not mince any words as he spoke about the turn 1 incidents on the track. Last year's race saw drivers crash and dive-bomb each other as restarts took place, with several drivers expressing their frustration.

NASCAR has decided to move the restart zone further back from the first turn in order to allow the field to settle as they reach the corner. AJ Allmendinger gave his thoughts on the same in an interview with Bob Pockrass and said:

"It's a fine line, right? We're here for entertainment, let's not joke ourselves. We want fans to enjoy us looking like morons into turn 1, it's kind of exciting for them. We could say let's just do single file restarts and it would fix everything, but fans could hate that."

The Verizon 200 at The Brickyard goes live this Sunday at 2:30 pm ET on the USA Network.