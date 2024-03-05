Making his debut at Daytona, Ryan Roulette is preparing for the next ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix Raceway. It was a promising but challenging debut, and Roulette is ready to resume his journey in the ARCA Menards Series in the No. 12 Ford for Fast Track Racing.

Speaking to Benjamin Branscum of Tobychristie.com about his Daytona experience, Roulette remains optimistic despite facing challenges. He said:

"Besides the mishap of our right rear tire going down in turn 1 on lap 50 and losing a few laps trying to get the car back on track, we had a great first run and met all our goals for the race.”

After finishing 23rd at Daytona, Roulette is motivated to go back to Phoenix Raceway for the General Tire 150, saying:

“My first race in ARCA was the season finale for the West in 2021. Once we moved our organization out East last year, I wasn’t sure if I’d get the chance to come back to Phoenix. But lo and behold we are taking on Phoenix Raceway again this year."

The 37-year-old driver has a soft spot for Phoenix Raceway on his racing calendar.

“When we build our schedule every year, Phoenix is always towards the top. The fans, environment, legacy, and challenging nature of racing that track always puts the track high on our list," said Roulette.

The General Tire 150 will run on Friday at 8 pm EST, available on FS1.

Who is ARCA Menards driver Ryan Roulette?

Ryan Roulette is an Air Force pilot for the United States and one of the weekend drivers for the FTR team in the ARCA Menards Series this year. He was born on March 8, 1986 in Minot, North Dakota.

Roulette made his first start in the ARCA Menards Series West in 2021, driving the No. 77 for Performance P-1 Motorsports. He has raced for more than 15 years on many dirt oval tracks and has shown his skills at karting, mini-stock cars and midget car racing.

Moving into the ARCA Menards Series, Ryan Roulette signed with Last Chance Racing for 2022 and piloted the No. 85 Toyota Camry in the General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway.

However in 2023, the plans were for Ryan Roulette to run ARCA West events in his self-owned No. 22 Ford, but for some reason, he was forced to withdraw. Undeterred, he sought out other opportunities and made some starts in the main ARCA series and the East Series, racing for Fast Track Racing in the No. 12 Ford.