“We just couldn’t gain any track position” - Richard Childress ace Kyle Busch makes his disappointment known after Martinsville outing

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) star driver Kyle Busch described his outing after a 17th-place finish in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday (March 30). Busch and his #8 RCR Chevrolet team have had a mediocre performance in the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season as he struggled to gain track position throughout the 400-lap race.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion expressed his disappointment with the P17 finish in his #8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet car. He explained that his car struggled, but despite these challenges, his pit crew team made adjustments and improved the car’s performance by the end of the race.

In a post-race interview with NBC Sports, Kyle Busch, who started from 12th position, reflected on his outing at Martinsville and expressed frustration at not being able to gain track position.

Here’s what the 39-year-old driver said:

“Certainly wasn’t the result we were looking for with our Lucas Oil Chevrolet. We fought with being tight in the center and wrecking loose on exit. The guys stayed after it all day, and it actually drove pretty well towards the end. We just couldn’t gain any track position to be able to do something with it.”

Kyle Busch has had a topsy-turvy season so far. He has amassed one top-five and three top-10 finishes in seven races. His best finish was fifth place, which came at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

“It was a consideration three years ago” – Kyle Busch reflects on his NASCAR retirement

After racing against his son, nine-year-old Brexton, last week at Millbridge Speedway, Kyle Busch told media that he considered stepping away from NASCAR three years ago. However, the #8 driver revealed that his focus right now is to help Richard Childress Racing (RCR) grow and succeed, improving the team’s performance and achieving victories.

In the pre-race interview at Martinsville on his NASCAR retirement, here’s what Busch said:

“It was a consideration three years ago. You kind of work through those things and those thoughts, and where you want to be and what you want to do. But when you're still out here, being able to enjoy what you're doing, working with your team and continuing to try and improve RCR and improve the program, and get it to where we all wanted and put ourselves in victory lane, we're going to keep working at it."

With a P17 finish at Martinsville, Kyle Busch currently stands 16th in the Cup Series points table with 150 points.

