“We are just so so excited”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha looking forward to their charity event

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha has expressed her enthusiasm about the upcoming charity event, featuring singer Russell Dickerson and other special guest appearances. The Richard Childress Racing driver and his wife have been advocating about IVF for many years now.

Samantha Busch suffered from infertility issues during Brexton and Lennix's birth. After In Vitro Fertilization treatment ended the family's eight years worth of misery of multiple miscarriages and the subsequent emotional setbacks, the couple has been actively encouraging the In Vitro Fertilization treatment for childless couples.

They started a non-profit organization, Bundle of Joy, which aims to raise funds through various events and transfer the proceeds to a needy couple.

Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the couple's organization has scheduled the Fast Cars and Guitars event on Wednesday, May 22 at BoatYard Lake Norman. While driving through the venue, Samantha came across the "big marquee sign" of the charity event and posted an Instagram story, sharing her excitement with the fanbase:

"How exciting to see our big marquee sign up at Boatyard Eats. Already, last night when we opened up tickets, we had already sold 200 more to see Russell Dickerson and Maddie and Tae. All the proceeds go to the Bundle of Joy Fund so we are just so so so excited," Samantha said.

"For years, we wanted to help couples struggling with infertility. The financial side of it is horrific. I mean, $20000 just for a chance, not even a guarantee of a baby. Just a chance to become a parent" she added.

Kyle Busch's wife continued:

"We've always said for so many years that we really want to expand more clinics and so we are working so hard right now to pick up more clinics and just excited to see where the Bundle of Joy Fund can go."

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha's Instagram story

Expand Tweet

A look into the details of Kyle Busch and Samantha's upcoming charity event

The Fast Cars and Guitars event will be hosted just minutes worth of drive from the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Russell Dickerson, and Maddie and Tae will be performing in the event.

The concert will kickstart on Wednesday, May 22, at 5.00 PM. Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha will initiate the VIP Meet and Greet experience which will last until 6.30 PM. After a 30-minute window, musical duo Maddie & Tae will perform live at 7.00 PM for about an hour, followed by country pop singer Russell Dickerson's performance, which will be the event's swansong.

The tickets can be purchased online by 4.00 PM on May 22. If someone wishes to make an offline purchase, they might have to hurry up as it depends solely on the ticket availability, which according to Samantha Busch is selling out fast. Early Bird tickets are priced $10 less than the original ticket of $50, but only a limited number is up for grabs.

Fans attending the event can also opt for the VIP with Meet & Greet Experience package for $275. This includes meet and greet with Kyle Busch and Samantha, a VIP stage-front standing room on a first-come-first-serve basis, and the Shady Rays Gifting experience.