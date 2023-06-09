“We just keep moving brother”: Frankie Muniz’s latest tweet has NASCAR fans concerned for the NASCAR ARCA driver

NASCAR ARCA driver Frankie Muniz has caused concern among his fans with a recent tweet that has left NASCAR enthusiasts worried about the actor's well-being.

Muniz, who also happens to be a NASCAR ARCA driver, took to Twitter on Sunday to express his struggles with sleep, stating, "I really haven't slept in a week."

The tweet immediately caught the attention of his followers, who outpoured their concern and offered support to the 37-year-old racer and actor.

Tina Columbo @itsmebipples @frankiemuniz I've been there done that before. It's rough to say the least! Try some sleepy time tea and some melatonin! Take care!

I've had horrible weeks like that. We just keep moving brother 🙏

Sal Candelario @WWIISoldier_ @frankiemuniz I've had horrible weeks like that. We just keep moving brother 🙏

Kaylynn Michelle @KaysPromotions @frankiemuniz Hope you’re able to get some rest soon! Take care of yourself!! @frankiemuniz Hope you’re able to get some rest soon! Take care of yourself!! ❤️

That can legit cause brain damage after 4 days. U should call ur Dr.

Chelsea @ladyballsmcgee @frankiemuniz That can legit cause brain damage after 4 days. U should call ur Dr. 👀

It remains uncertain whether Muniz's claim of sleep deprivation was an exaggeration or an indication of a more serious issue.

Muniz has lately been involved in the NASCAR ARCA racing scene for quite some time now, with the driver his full-time NASCAR debut earlier this year. A full-time actor, Frankie Muniz is mostly known for his lead role in famous TV series "Malcolm in the Middle".

Frankie Muniz learning a lot in his debut season

A part-time driver and a motorsport aficionado for years now, Frankie Muniz decided to turn pro at the start of this year when the American shook hands with Rette Jones Racing to take part in the NASCAR ACRA Menards series.

Having raced four times this season, the Ford Mustang driver has impressively secured three top 10 finishes so far.

After giving away his championship points to Jesse Love at the Kansas Speedway, Muniz and Rette Jones Racing had yet another strong finish while debuting in the Charlotte (NC) Racing Speedway as the American finished the race from the sixth spot.

Despite failing in attempts of regaining the lead against Jesse Love, Muniz, when following the race, seemed to be fairly calm as he positively approached the points scenario as he stated,

“I definitely learned a ton.”

Muniz went on to compare the track to Kansas, calling the Charlotte Racing Speedway "intimidating" in comparison to the Kansas Speedway. Despite falling short to earn back his lead in the standings, Frankie Muniz remains firm as he continues to tread on his learning curve.

