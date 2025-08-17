  • NASCAR
"We kicked your dad's a**": NASCAR legend tells Dale Earnhardt Jr. about an interesting anecdote on the Intimidator's wholesome gesture

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 17, 2025 23:53 GMT
Atlanta Journal 500 - Source: Getty
Dale Earnhardt Sr. after winning the championship in 1990 - Source: Getty

On the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. welcomed crew chief-turned-NASCAR official Robin Pemberton. The two revisited stories from the past, including the time Pemberton and Roush Racing beat Dale Sr. at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 1990.

During the 1990 Tyson Holly Farms 400 at North Wilkesboro, Pemberton won the race as a crew chief for the #6 Ford driven by Mark Martin. They defeated Dale Earnhardt Sr., also known as The Intimidator, who dominated the race by leading 291 of 400 laps. It was the fifth-to-last race before Dale Sr. overtook Martin in the championship at Phoenix Raceway with his ninth victory of the season.

The next year at Daytona International Speedway, Pemberton recalled Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s father approaching him and giving him a pocket knife. Dale Sr. told him not to mention it to “the Cat in the Hat”—a nickname for team boss Jack Roush, given because of his trademark trackside hat.

Recalling moments from the early '90s in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series, the former crew chief told Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“We kicked your dad's a** one day with Mark (Martin), and it was a total team effort at Wilkesboro. It was really good. Those two raced good together. A lot of respect, though, 100%.”
“Been wanting to tell you this for 100 years. At Daytona, after we didn't win the championship, your dad comes and gets me, I'm going somewhere, walking across the garage area. He puts his arm around me, gives me a pocket knife from the championship, said, ‘Here.’ He said, ‘Don't tell the cat in the hat I gave you this.’ He goes, ‘You got f**ked on your championship.’ And goes away.”
The 1990 season ultimately saw Dale Earnhardt Sr. win his fourth NASCAR championship. Driving for Richard Childress Racing, he went on to earn three more titles in 1991, 1993, and 1994 before drivers like Jeff Gordon challenged him at the front. He finished his career with seven championships, tying Richard Petty for the most in NASCAR history.

“It's hard to be specific”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on racing in the future

Since stepping away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2017, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has limited his appearances to part-time starts. When asked about his racing plans, he acknowledged that there is no fixed schedule, especially now that he has two daughters. His time behind the wheel—including the recent outing in the #8 Budweiser Chevrolet at Anderson Motor Speedway—is driven purely by his love for the sport.

The 26-time Cup race winner said (via Racing America on X):

“It's hard to be specific, you know, I get to do this, I mean I do this because it's fun, I don't need or have to do it, I love the tour, I love this type of racing and I want to be around it.” [0:05]
“I'm trying to push myself to run a little bit more, and we run about four races a year, that's pretty good for me,” he added. [0:45]

Outside of racing, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a co-owner of the CARS Tour and JR Motorsports, an Xfinity Series team fielding four full-time Chevrolet drivers. One of them is Connor Zilisch, a 19-year-old rookie who currently leads the standings with six wins in 22 starts.

