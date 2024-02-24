“We have lofty goals for top-fives" - Corey LaJoie on his Cup Series aspirations with Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie is aiming for the sky in 2024, as he has already set new goals for the team. This comes after a bustling off-season which has now expanded into a three-car operation.

Entering his fourth season with the team, the #7 Spire Motorsports driver is beaming with confidence, as he believes the organization is now better equipped and more resourceful than ever before.

The additions to the engineering team and the appointment of former Hendrick Motorsports General Manager Doug Duchardt as President of Spire Motorsports have elevated the team to a legitimate contender.

Speaking in a press conference at Atlanta Motor Speedway, LaJoie said (via Peter Stratta):

"It's a completely different team. The shop is one thing, but then there's engineering, more staff and Doug Duchardt. We just started being a legitimate race team, instead of just putting a racecar on the track."

Stating his goals for the 2024 campaign, the 32-year-old added:

"We have lofty goals for top-fives."

Corey LaJoie noted the presence of 24 factory-backed teams at the Cup level enjoying manufacturer support, a benefit that Spire Motorsports currently lacks from Chevy. However, he added that the team is now much closer and enjoys better support.

Spire Motorsports has been rapidly expanding over the last season, buying the third charter for a record deal and taking over Kyle Busch's Truck Series outfit. Additionally, the team has seen an influx of sponsors, signing a multi-year deal with Gainbridge and Chili's.

Alongside the experienced LaJoie in the #7 Chevy, rookie Carson Hocevar pilots the #77 Chevy and rookie Trackhouse Racing driver Zane Smith takes the wheel of the #71 car.

LaJoie kicked off his 2024 campaign with a fourth-place finish in the Daytona 500, putting the team on track to achieve its lofty goals.

Corey LaJoie aiming for a playoff spot in 2024 campaign

The Spire Motorsports driver is bullish on the team's prospects for 2024, as he suggests they will be very frustrated if his team doesn't make the playoffs this season.

While setting the lofty ambitions of getting a top-five finish, Corey LaJoie had previously stated that the team would reach the victory lane this season and anything else would be a letdown.

"If we don't make the playoffs, we'll be pretty frustrated [...] we're gonna surprise some people," LaJoie said on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

"We will win. I would be very upset and probably frustrated and feel like internally we probably didn’t meet our marks if we didn’t win or find ourselves in the playoffs," he added.

Corey LaJoie is coming off his best finish in the driver's standings last year (25th) and is confident about making the playoff grid in 2024.