“We’re going to be out on our own”: Kaulig Racing president ramps up hiring to ditch alliance with Richard Childress Racing 

Kaulig Racing is heading towards a major transition as its alliance with Richard Childress Racing nears its end. The team's president, Chris Rice, has confirmed the same in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

Kaulig Racing is based out of RCR's campus in North Carolina, but will soon move into their own facility. The team is on course to operate a five-car Truck Series outfit in association with RAM.

In addition to two full-time rides in the Cup Series, Kaulig has a presence in the Xfinity Series with the No.11 car. While the team maintains its ties with Chevrolet, the newfound partnership with RAM signals a new era, since the Stellantis-owned OEM plans for a Cup Series debut in 2027.

However, Rice has maintained that Kaulig will use strict firewall measures to protect sensitive data between Chevrolet and RAM. Reflecting upon the same, Rice said(via Fanbuzz),

"We're hiring left and right. I think over the last three weeks, we've had about 10 people start and we've had a lot of engineers start because not only building five trucks, we're going to be out on our own on Cup. We're not going to be able to alliance with RCR and do those things, so we're going to kind of be out on our own on that.

"So we're building our own Cup program, building our own bodies and different things like that. And hey, Matt Kaulig always told me, 'Man, let's go stand on our own two feet for the next 10 years. That'd be 20 years in the sport," he added.

In other news, Kaulig Racing has picked the current ARCA Menards champion, Brenden Queen, for their final three races in the 2025 Xfinity Series season. It's widely believed that 'Butterbean' Queen will have a full-time ride with Kaulig's Truck Series program.

Kaulig Racing names replacement for Ty Dillon's spotter

Kaulig Racing has fired Ty Dillon's spotter, Joe White. The move comes just days after Dillon's wreck with William Byron at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. White shared the news on X and mentioned how he was informed of the decision after he'd reached Talladega.

Following the same, NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared the No.10 spotter's replacement.

“AJ Allmendinger spotter Frank Deiny is now listed as spotter for Ty Dillon ... TJ Bell is now listed as spotter for AJ Allmendinger,” he wrote on X.

Fans weren't pleased with the news and saw White as a scapegoat for the Las Vegas disaster. Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, commented on the matter and noted that there must've been a miscommunication leading up to the wreck. Notably, Dillon hadn't thrown any sign that he was about to pit when Byron crashed into him.

