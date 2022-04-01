"We would all have to send each other an apology text" - Kevin Harvick praises Next Gen cars where 'everybody can be aggressive'

2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick believes that the Next Gen cars have allowed the current crop of young drivers to be much more aggressive than before.

The 46-year-old veteran recently appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to talk about the race at the Circuit of the Americas. During their conversation, host Claire B. Lang brought up a tweet by Parker Kligerman, which read:

"I wonder how many apology text are sent after each @NASCAR road race between the drivers? Between my two races Saturday. I’ve been apart of three conversations."

See the tweet below:

Parker Kligerman @pkligerman



Between my two races Saturday. I’ve been apart of three conversations. I wonder how many apology text are sent after each @NASCAR road race between the drivers?Between my two races Saturday. I’ve been apart of three conversations. I wonder how many apology text are sent after each @NASCAR road race between the drivers?Between my two races Saturday. I’ve been apart of three conversations.

Kevin Harvick admitted to having been a part of such conversations, saying:

“I know from my experience on Sunday. I guess we would all have to send each other an apology text because it seems like to me that everybody ran into everybody in Turn 1, I think that’s the beauty of the new car, though, is everybody can be aggressive because you don’t have to worry about dinging up a fender and losing your performance."

Coincidentally, it was also Harvick who mentioned that the Next Gen NASCAR vehicles might promote aggressive racing at the start of the 2022 season.

He focused more on how the younger drivers are wired to race without fear or caring about the consequences. Harvick explained his thought process, saying:

“A lot of these kids when they come through go-karts, it’s hammer down. They’re so focused on push-push-push, that they don’t know how to think-think-think. That’s been good for me to able to push myself in order to just not care because they just don’t care. And I can not care, too.”

Kevin Harvick speaks about the younger generation in NASCAR

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently interviewed veteran Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick and asked him about how a driver needs to adapt to change. With the new regulations and the Next Gen car in place, Harvick feels having less experience can sometimes be beneficial, saying:

"Sometimes, having less experience is probably gonna be easier an transition just because you have less time in the car."

Watch the interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass More on the youth movement and success from some of the veterans: Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch More on the youth movement and success from some of the veterans: Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch https://t.co/LeZXrzSXkp

Catch Kevin Harvick and other veteran drivers battling it out with the younger generation at the Toyota Owners 400, this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Edited by Adam Dickson