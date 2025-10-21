“We’ve been friends since he came”: Kelley Earnhardt reacts to Rajah Caruth’s big move to JRM in the 2026 NASCAR season

JR Motorsports confirmed earlier today that Truck Series standout Rajah Caruth will join the organization’s Xfinity Series program in 2026, sharing the No. 88 Chevrolet as part of its refreshed driver lineup.

The move put Caruth in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team and to the extended Hendrick Motorsports development ladder, in what’s shaping up to be a defining year for both. Co-owner Kelley Earnhardt, who oversees JRM’s operations, reacted warmly to the announcement. Reposting the news on Instagram, she wrote:

“Looking forward to @rajahcaruth_ driving at JRM! We’ve been friends since he came on the scene and he’s a great young man too!”

Kelley Earnhardt's story on Rajah Caruth joining JR Motorsports. Source: @kelleyearnhardtmiller via Instagram

Rajah Caruth’s arrival is part of JRM's transition to the new era, built on continuity, youth, and championship-caliber depth.

JR Motorsports has already mapped out most of its 2026 lineup. Former Cup-winning crew chief Rodney Childers is set to join the team next year as crew chief for the No. 1 entry. Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch will share that car, while Sammy Smith continues in the No. 8 after signing a multi-year extension. The No. 7, led by Justin Allgaier, remains the cornerstone inside the team.

That leaves the No. 88, now partially filled by Caruth as JRM’s flexible development seat. The team has not confirmed who will drive the remaining races in the car next season, though its focus remains clear: building a lineup capable of long-term dominance as NASCAR ushers in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series era.

Currently in his third full-time Truck Series season and second with Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Chevrolet, the 23-year-old sits 14 points above the elimination line heading into the final race before the Championship 4 cutoff. While his 2025 campaign has seen mixed results compared to his breakout year in 2024, he remains in the hunt and could end the season with a career-defining playoff run.

Rajah Caruth adds new depth to JR Motorsports’ 2026 lineup

Rajah Caruth (L) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300. (Getty Images)

For JR Motorsports, the timing of Rajah Caruth’s signing couldn’t be better. The organization is closing out one of its most successful seasons yet, with two cars - Justin Allgaier and rookie Connor Zilisch already locked into the Xfinity Series Championship 4.

Carson Kvapil sits 11 points above the cutline, while Sammy Smith trails by 11. With 16 wins so far in 2025, JRM has already broken its own single-season victory record set in 2022. That kind of performance creates an ideal environment for young talents like Rajah Caruth.

The Washington D.C.-born driver has made 22 career Xfinity Series starts since his debut in 2022, but has yet to finish in the top 10. His most recent appearance came at Kansas Speedway, where he finished 18th, driving the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

