“We’ve got to win”: William Byron makes his feelings clear after a disappointing finish at Talladega playoff race

Following a disappointing result at Talladega Superspeedway, William Byron acknowledged the dire situation he's in for his NASCAR Cup Series playoff run. Byron knows winning at Martinsville Speedway is his only option to make the Championship 4.
On the final lap of the YellaWood 500 at Talladega, Byron was behind Kyle Larson on the bottom lane when his Hendrick Motorsports teammate ran out of fuel from the front, allowing drivers in the top lane to capitalize, including Chase Briscoe, who later took the checkered flag.
Byron was looking to settle for a fifth-place finish when a push from Carson Hocevar forced his #24 Cherolet to spin into the infield grass coming to the line. He instead finished in 25th place to score 19 points out of the race weekend. As a result, he's now 36 points below the cutline behind Christopher Bell (+37) and Kyle Larson (+36) with only two transfer spots left.
In a report by Sports Illustrated, the 27-year-old NASCAR driver reflected on the mishaps at the 2.66-mile Alabama track, saying:
“We just couldn't get it linked back together. It was just wrong place, wrong time. I felt like we were in a good spot where I was on the bottom, but we just couldn't get linked up.”
He added:
“It looks like we've got to win. It looks like all of the guys below the [cutline] have to win, so we just have to go there and do that. We've had two strong weeks but no results and we just gotta go there and try to do the best we can.”
Byron may have two career victories at Martinsville Speedway, but those came in the spring. The upcoming return to the 0.526-mile oval this fall, scheduled for October 26, will complete the contenders for the Championship 4, the round he reached in the last two seasons.
William Byron shares his mindset heading into Round of 8 finale at Martinsville
Facing a must-win situation at Martinsville Speedway, William Byron could be under pressure next week as he fights for a chance to return to the Championship 4. However, he noted on social media that he's ready to go out and compete.
The Charlotte, North Carolina native wrote on his latest Instagram post:
“Ready for Martinsville.”
With a 36-point deficit below the cutline in fifth, the drivers behind William Byron in the playoff standings are in the same must-win situation as he is. These include reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano (-38), Ryan Blaney (-47), and Chase Elliott (-62), who exited the race at Talladega Superspeedway early.
If none of them wins next week, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell will claim the two spots for the final four. But if one of the drivers below the cutline emerges victorious, Larson and Bell have to battle it out for the final transfer spot on points.
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe already secured two of the four spots after winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, respectively.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.