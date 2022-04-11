"We’ve been working our tails off" - Austin Dillon 'a little bummed' but content with team's performance in Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Austin Dillon secured a career-best third-place finish at Martinsville Speedway in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. Dillon has had a run of two top-ten finishes after disappointments in Atlanta and Phoenix, where he failed to finish.

The 31-year-old was mostly content with his performance, with a slight hint of disappointment, as he could not make use of the last restart in the race to get a better result.

Dillon spoke to track-side media after the race and elaborated, saying:

“I’m a little bummed. I like to pride myself in when we get in those situations being clutch, and that was anything but that on that last restart. I spun the tires pretty good through the gears. Once I got back in line there, I had some grip, and I feel like we had good forward drive all night long and I just felt like if we got to the gears we were going to have a shot at him."

The Richard Childress Racing driver looked back at his and the team's efforts to have a competitive weekend, and said:

"But our Get Bioethanol Chevy was really fast. We’ve been working our tails off. I’m not going to say we haven’t because we’ve been in a simulator, we’ve been working really hard to make this car as good as possible. We want to get RCR a win, and that’s what we’re here racing for."

The No. 3 Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 showed great pace during the race, according to driver Austin Dillon. He will be hoping to keep the momentum going next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Austin Dillon believes the Next Gen car is not the issue on short tracks

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon touched upon the concerns of the Next Gen car's ability to race on short tracks after his podium finish at Martinsville. The Welcome, North Carolina native spoke to Bob Pockrass after the race and elaborated, saying:

"When it gets hot and slick its gonna be a different race. It's gonna change drastically with the weather, this has got to be the coldest Martinsville race we've had. You didn't see rubber build up tonight. When the rubber builds up next time it's gonna be different."

Watch the interview below:

NASCAR goes live again at Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend for the Food City Dirt Race at 7:00 p.m. EST.

