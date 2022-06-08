"We want to be a bit better" - Erik Jones points to restart struggles after finishing P7 at Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway

Petty GMS Motorsports driver Erik Jones showed good pace in the inaugural race at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday. The 26-year-old driver managed to drive his #43 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to a 7th place finish in the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter.

Sunday's result sealed the fifth top-10 finish for the Byron, Michigan native. The 300-mile-long race saw many drivers struggle to overtake as tires played a crucial factor in the race. Numerous yellow flags and restarts also meant Jones had to stay sharp. He elaborated post-race on what the day in the office was like for him and said:

“Our day was up all day. We lost some spots there at the end with just the restarts and getting tighter. We kind of struggled with that during the day. It was a good day for us. We needed a top-10 run and we got that today with the #43 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevy.”

Petty GMS @PettyGMS on the 2022 season! With his 7th-place finish at WWT Raceway, Erik Jones secures Top-10 numberon the 2022 season! With his 7th-place finish at WWT Raceway, Erik Jones secures Top-10 number 5⃣ on the 2022 season! https://t.co/HA0sqkFKVg

Jones touched on the topic that regular top-10 appearances are not the norm for the Petty GMS Motorsports team just yet. Sunday's result has been in a positive direction and reaffirms the team's practices. He, however, also acknowledged the fact that the team needs to find more pace and said:

“I’m happy with that. Obviously, we want to be a bit better. I think we have some things we can work on to get up there and be a little bit faster than some of those guys. We’ll keep going, but it was a solid day for us.”

Erik Jones' 2022 NASCAR Cup Series campaign has seen flashes of good performances by the driver. Consistency is not a strong point for the team at the moment, as they strive to find more pace and make themselves a regular in the top-10.

About Erik Jones' Bommarito Automotive Group paint scheme at WWT Raceway

Erik Jones sported a new livery on his #43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday. The title sponsor for Jones' weekend in Illinois was Bommarito Automotive Group, a collection of car dealerships in the St. Louis, Missouri area.

The Bommarito Automotive Group has been a long-time sponsor of Jordan Anderson Racing #31 in the Xfinity Series. The group expanded its marketing portfolio as it made its debut in the NASCAR Cup Series last weekend.

Erik Jones drove his #43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 sponsored by the group at WWT Raceway on Sunday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far