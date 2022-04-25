"I wish I would have stayed at the bottom" - Erik Jones believes he 'had a shot' at the GEICO 500 win at Talladega Superspeedway

Erik Jones came tantalizingly close to winning his third NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

The Petty GMS Motorsports driver led the field on the final lap of the 2022 GEICO 500, only to be passed by Ross Chastain a thousand feet before the finish line.

Fans and drivers alike know that the leader needs to defend with all their might to win from P1 on the last lap. Jones did exactly that and ended up losing position to Chastain, leaving him flabbergasted.

Jones explained what happened to the media after the race and said:

“I mean, just the last lap, right? It’s typical here. Been close here so many times, in this race and the fall race. U.S. Air Force Chevy had good speed, felt good to be up front. Coming there that last lap, we were single file. I felt pretty good about it. They kind of doubled up behind us. That top lane was getting some momentum. Looking back, I wish I would have stayed at the bottom and let the 1 push me. I didn’t realize they were coming with that much speed."

Petty GMS @PettyGMS



#ThisIsOurTime Final Results don’t tell the full story. Our Petty GMS team brought 2 fast Chevys to compete at @TALLADEGA Final Results don’t tell the full story. Our Petty GMS team brought 2 fast Chevys to compete at @TALLADEGA 💪#ThisIsOurTime https://t.co/dkKvdKvYee

Jones also elaborated on how the #5 Chevrolet of Kyle Larson, who admitted to making a mistake himself, tricked him into defending the champion. He said:

"But try to defend on the 5, you’re too far ahead already right here. Obviously a defense on the 5 kind of gives the door to the 1. It is what it is. You’re trying to just win the race."

The Byron, Michigan native ultimately finished in sixth place as he fell down the order at the end of the 500-mile race.

Erik Jones explains his last lap moves at Talladega Superspeedway

Petty GMS Motorsports driver Erik Jones came within touching distance of the win at Talladega Superspeedway. The 2022 GEICO 500 saw Ross Chastain take victory from Jones on the last lap after the 25-year-old was busy defending the outside lane.

Jones went on to explain the moves he made during the last lap in an interview tweeted by NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass. He said:

"I saw the top getting some momentum there in three and four and looked like they had a lot of momentum and I was getting too far out, I was trying to back up the pack. He got a run, I tried to defend and that just opened the door for the #1. He cruised by everybody."

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Erik Jones describes the philosophy of his moves on the final lap and the frustration over the sixth-place finish. Erik Jones describes the philosophy of his moves on the final lap and the frustration over the sixth-place finish. https://t.co/0fe9GVM0UD

Watch out for Erik Jones, as he will be fired up to win when NASCAR races next weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh