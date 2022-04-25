"Just a little inexperience probably" - Kyle Larson reveals reason behind mistake that landed him P4 at the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was left wanting for more after his outing in the 2022 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway last Sunday.

The tenth race of the season saw Larson finish in a respectable fourth-place position. However, according to the Hendrick Motorsports driver, a win was on the cards.

The 29-year-old was happy with the car his crew gave him as well as his driving up until the last lap. According to him, he was in the best spot on the final lap when he got baited into the outside lane, causing him to lose momentum.

The Elk Grove, California native spoke to track-side media after the race and elaborated on the mistakes he made. He said:

“I feel like I did a pretty near perfect job for me at a superspeedway until the last lap there. Yeah, I should have, like, I think just kind of faked going high, then went back low. I had that run. Ross helped me with that run. It kind of baited me into going to the outside. Just a little inexperience probably there."

Larson was also critical of himself as yesterday's race, according to him, was one of his best chances of winning at a superspeedway in the Cup Series.

The dirt-track veteran has not been the most comfortable on tracks like Talladega and Daytona. He said:

"Honestly, the first time I’ve had a legit shot at winning a plate race in the Cup Series. Happy about that. When you’re close, I was in the exact position I wanted to be in, I didn’t want to be leading. I felt like I did a good job with patience and stuff. Made one small mistake there and it cost me the win.”

Kyle Larson managed to achieve his first top-five finish at Talladega despite missing out on the win, which shows real progress from him.

Kyle Larson admits that superspeedways are his weak spot

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson finished in fourth place at Talladega Superspeedway after failing to convert his second-place spot into a victory on the last lap.

Larson received a shove from the #1 Chevrolet of Ross Chastain, which saw him take to the outside lane. This ultimately cleared the way for Chastain to take the checkered flag.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver admitted to not being the best on superspeedways after the race and said:

"I don't. I don't really think I did anything different today. My car was maybe a little bit better than normal, it seemed like all the Chevy's were pretty good today."

Watch the complete interview below:

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh