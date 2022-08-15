"We would’ve been jamming" - Austin Dillon 'had fun' at NASCAR Richmond race despite P16 finish

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon seems to be enjoying racing without any expectations as the #3 HUK Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was upbeat after yesterday's Federated Auto Parts 400 despite an average P16 finish.

The 0.75-mile-long D-shaped oval proved to have track evolution on the higher side as drivers reported more grip as more rubber was laid down on the tarmac. The short-track saw Kevin Harvick take back-to-back trips to Victory Lane after breaking his winless spell at Michigan just the previous week.

Austin Dillon finished P16 after qualifying in P12 for the race on Sunday, and admitted to having struggled with the handling of his car during the race. The Welcome, North Carolina native was seen appreciative of his #3 crew at Richard Childress Racing after he finished racing for 400-miles at the Richmond, Virginia track. Despite the less than ideal conditions, the 32-year-old was upbeat as he spoke to track-side media about his race, saying:

“I had fun at Richmond Raceway today and everyone on the No. 3 Huk Performance Fishing Chevrolet team did a great job. We started off the race loose. We came to pit road during the stage break and my crew chief, Justin Alexander, made a good call to get my car tightened up during the second stage.”

Dillon also mentioned how a timely yellow flag helped him regain his lost lap and be on the lead lap for the restart, and said:

“On lap 243 we caught a lucky break by catching a caution, saving us a lap. We struggled most of the day with the handling of our Chevrolet, but towards the end of the race we hit on a setup that really worked well with the track. We were posting solid lap times in Stage 3, even on old tires. I wish we could’ve had that at the beginning of the race. We would’ve been jamming. All-in-all, we’ll take this 16th-place finish and head to Watkins Glen International.”

Austin Dillon on his playoffs aspirations

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon is one of the few drivers that have not made the cut for the playoffs yet as the NASCAR Cup Series regular season draws to a close in two races' time.

Dillon spoke to notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass about his aspirations into making his way into the playoffs over the next two weekends, and said:

“We’ve had some opportunities we didn’t capitalize on, a couple come to mind.”

