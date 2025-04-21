“Well crap”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha asks fans to complete her fashion statement on IG story

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, is preparing for her Today Show guest appearance by asking her social media followers what to wear. She initially had five outfits to choose from but discarded one because Instagram polls only allow four options.

Samantha, who got married to the now-Richard Childress Racing driver in December 2010, will join the Today Show for the National Fertility Awareness week. She advocates for infertility awareness and owns an organization for such a cause called "Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund."

In an Instagram post, Samantha Busch created a poll asking which look she should go for after showing off five outfits, which she later trimmed down to four.

"Well crap. I can only do [four] for a poll, so I'm eliminating this one [because] of the buttons being off. Soooooo," she wrote.

Samantha Busch's Instagram story - Source: @samanthabusch on IG

The remaining options are the lemon dress, orange skirt set, pink skirt and cream pantsuit, which can be seen in the post below.

Samantha Busch's Instagram story - Source: @samanthabusch on IG

While Samantha gets ready for her upcoming TV guesting, Kyle gears up for the second superspeedway race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. He has won at the 2.66-mile track twice, one of which came two years ago in the #8 RCR Chevrolet.

The 39-year-old will enter the Jack Link's 500 with a 66-race winless streak following a 14th-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway over a week ago. The 188-lap race will kick off on April 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox.

"God loves us": Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shared family picture on Easter Sunday

Kyle Busch celebrated Easter with a Sunday service with his family. His wife, Samantha, took to Instagram to share a snap from the service together with their two children, Brexton Locke and Lennix Key.

Speaking about Easter and the service last Sunday, Samantha Busch wrote:

"He is not here; He is risen, just as He said 🙌 Grateful to attend a beautiful service with my family to hear just how much our God loves us. @elevationlkn @elevationchurch"

Kyle Busch enjoyed a week off the track after the Cup Series field didn't race on Sunday (April 20). NASCAR only held Craftsman Truck and Xfinity Series races at the returning Rockingham Speedway. His team, Richard Childress Racing, fielded one of the stars of the weekend, Kasey Kahne, who drove the #33 Chevrolet to a 14th place in the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 (Xfinity).

After nine races in the 2025 season, the two-time NASCAR champion has amassed one top-5 and four top-10s. His best finish came at the Circuit of the Americas, where he battled former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell for the win, but fell off in the closing laps.

Busch won one race in the Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February. He had a neck-and-neck final lap race with Stewart Friesen before beating him by 0.017 seconds in the #7 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports.

