Wendy’s named Legacy Motor Club’s primary sponsor again for NASCAR’s Chicago street race

On Monday, June 26, NASCAR’s Legacy Motor Club announced that Wendy’s will again serve Noah Gragson’s #42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 as a primary sponsor for this week’s inaugural Grant Part 220 at the Chicago Street Race.

According to a press release from the team, the fast-food restaurant chain company will adorn the #42 Chevrolet on Sunday’s first-ever street course race at NASCAR’s top-level series.

As a part of the announcement, Legacy Motor Club revealed the scheme on social media that Gragson will use in street race. His #42 car features a dark blue and orange scheme with white door numbers. The Wendy’s logo is displayed on the hood and both the doors.

In a statement, Carl Loredo, the Global Chief Marketing Officer for the Wendy’s company said he is excited to work with Noah Gragson and Legacy Motor Club and eagerly waiting to see his company in the inaugural Chicago Street race.

Loredo said:

“A race as iconic as the first-ever Chicago Street Race deserves an iconic showing, and as a brand that knows a thing or two about Bacon Cheeseburgers, we know bacon makes everything better. Together with our friends at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Noah Gragson, we’ll give NASCAR fans and the city of Chicago a taste of the best with the ‘The Baconator.’ Look out for No. 42 and you’ll see a best-in-class driver, repping best-in-class bacon.”

Gragson will also have The Baconator as a partner this weekend. The paint scheme will include The Baconator on the lower quarter panel and on the hood of the #42 car.

Noah Gragson on NASCAR’s first-ever street race with Wendy’s as a primary partner

Noah Gragson has been partnered with Wendy’s in two races this season at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, finishing P24 and P32, respectively in the fast food chain’s colors.

In a statement, Gragson said:

“At the Daytona 500 I drove ‘The BEEF,’ at Talladega I was behind the wheel of ‘The BIGGIE,’ and I can’t wait to rep ‘The Baconator’ this weekend as my team and I try to bring home the bacon…literally,” said Gragson. “I’ve had so much fun with Wendy’s this year, from starting a little beef at Daytona to going biggie at Talladega, and I can’t wait to continue to show up for fans in Chicago this weekend.”

Noah Gragson has had a difficult rookie season, as he has secured just one top-10 finish and stands 32nd in the drivers’ standings with 154 points.

