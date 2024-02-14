Wendy’s partner with DJ Khaled for Daytona 500 promotion during race weekend

Famous burger chain Wendy's will be working alongside popular DJ and music producer DJ Khaled for a special Daytona 500 promotion.

Announced by Adam Stern, a motorsport reporter for the Sports Business Journal on X (formerly Twitter), the caption read:

"@Wendys says it partnered with @DJKhaled and @UberEats for a Daytona 500 promotion on Saturday and Sunday, with an extra Biggie Bag Double Stack for a $20 minimum purchase."

Expand Tweet

As mentioned in the announcement, Wendy's is giving away an extra Biggie Bag Double Stack for free when spending $20 as part of the Uber Eats promotion on Saturday and Sunday.

At Daytona International Speedway, fans can be spoiled with great items from the infield activation, such as the mini-golf course, and unique merchandise with the Wendy’s brand.

"The QSR will have another infield activation area @Daytona, this time with a drive-thru + mini golf," the caption further read.

In addition to all this, DJ Khaled, who will serve as honorary starter, will wave the green flag.

The Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway will run 200 laps on Sunday, February 18 at 2:30 pm ET.

DJ Khaled to kick off the 2024 Daytona 500 by waving the green flag

Daytona International Speedway announced that DJ Khaled will be the one waving the green flag to start the 66th edition of the "Great American Race." The Grammy award-winning DJ, singer and producer is added to the already celebrity-filled event.

The announcement was made by Daytona International Speedway on X on Monday. The caption read:

"We got the best! @djkhaled will serve as the Honorary Starter for the 2024 #DAYTONA500!"

Expand Tweet

Along with DJ Khaled, other celebrities will attend the event including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the Grand Marshal, Miss America as the honorable pace car driver, and Pitbull as the pre-race musical artist.

Besides the main responsibility of flag-waving duties, DJ Khaled will work together with longtime Trackhouse Racing sponsor Wendy’s to promote the company’s Biggie Bag.

The biggest names in NASCAR and brands will be coming together, so fans should expect an unforgettable weekend full of exciting race action and entertainment.

Apart from the out-of-track entertainment, the main event will be the race on Sunday, when drivers will battle each other on the racecourse. NASCAR rules were revised before the 2024 Cup Series in order to raise the level of on-track action and present a more competitive environment among drivers.