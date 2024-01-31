After Dwayne Johnson announcement, NASCAR names Canelo Alvarez as Busch Light Clash’s Grand Marshal

Fresh from the announcement of Dwayne Johnson as the Daytona 500 Grand Mashal, NASCAR has unveiled boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez as the Busch Light Clash‘s Grand Marshal.

The news broke on Tuesday through a social media post on The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum's X (formerly Twitter) account that said:

"This’ll be a knockout…excited to announce that @Canelo Alvarez, super middleweight undisputed champion of the world, will be our #BuschLightClash Grand Marshal!"

While alluding to the excitement of racing, the word ‘knockout’ also draws a connection with Alvarez's well-known ability as a boxer. The reigning super middleweight champion and Dwayne Johnson being named the Grand Marshals of the two first races add a significant touch of star power to the NASCAR events, enhancing their appeal to a wider audience.

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum has become a notable tradition, inaugurating the NASCAR season for the third consecutive year, with Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano as the previous winners.

The format of the event has four 25-lap heat races and a 75-lap last chance qualifier. The top 5 finishers from each heat and the top two from the last chance qualifier would earn their spots in the main event. The last spot is reserved for whoever finished highest in the 2023 season points standings, in this year's case, Ryan Blaney.

NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy, Ben Kennedy, shared his enthusiasm regarding Canelo Álvarez's participation in the much-anticipated Busch Light Clash. He said (as per Fox 11 Los Angeles):

"He's a fan favorite in Los Angeles and Mexico, and we're honored to have him give the command to start engines for the Busch Light Clash."

Both racing aficionados and boxing fans would be looking forward to February 4th. The final 150-lap race would start at 8:00 pm ET and air on FOX, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN radio.

Dwayne Johnson named as Daytona 500’s Grand Marshal

Daytona International Speedway earlier declared Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the Grand Marshal for 2024 NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500.

The news broke on Sunday (January 28) through a social media post on Daytona International Speedway‘s X account that said:

"It’s about to get Fast and Furious as @TheRock is this year’s Grand Marshal for the #DAYTONA500!"

Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher, expressed his enthusiasm about Johnson’s role. Speaking to NASCAR.com, he said:

“Nothing compares to the intensity and anticipation of that first command of the NASCAR season as we kick off the 66th running of the DAYTONA 500, and who better to say those four famous words than Dwayne Johnson.”

He added:

“There are very few people who can truly match the energy around the pomp and circumstance of The Great American Race, and The Rock may be the only person who can actually ramp it up even more. We can’t wait to see how he fires up the crowd and the engines for all the fans.”

The announcement brings a heightened level of enthusiasm to the much-anticipated “Great American Race," expected to accommodate fans from across states. The final 200-lap race would start at 2:30 pm ET and air on FOX, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN radio.