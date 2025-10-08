What dirt-track co-owner Ryan Blaney has to say about the experience so far

Ryan Blaney shared his experience as a new part-time owner of Sharon Speedway. The #12 Team Penske Ford driver said he's having fun coming up with plans to improve different aspects of the track, including fan experience and safety.Sharon Speedway is a 0.375-mile dirt track in Ohio, where Blaney spent much of his childhood. Now, he’s taken a larger role in its future after partnering with local businessman Will Thomas III to invest in the venue. The track remains under the Blaney family’s stewardship, owned and operated by his father and former NASCAR driver, Dave Blaney, since 2002.Speaking about his new role in addition to his NASCAR Cup Series duties, the 31-year-old said (via Fox Sports):“That was the first time I've been up there since I've become a part-owner. It was great to see everybody again, whether people I've known for years and years or new people [...] I've had a lot of fun so far.”He continued:“It's been pretty fun of me [when] my dad and Will Thomas ... talk about what's next? What do we do next this winter?”“Whether it's from the fan experience side, the racetrack, whether that's purses, events, things that need to get done around the racetrack like safety improvements and stuff like that. I've enjoyed being a part of it and coming up with different ideas to make that place better and better, little by little.”Over in NASCAR, Ryan Blaney has qualified for the Round of 8 thanks to his win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The round will commence at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, with the Team Penske driver ranking second in the playoff standings with a six-point cushion above the cutline.“I don't care who wins”: Ryan Blaney on Roger Penske not giving in-race team orderWhile Team Penske still has two drivers in the playoffs, Ryan Blaney emphasized that team owner Roger Penske doesn’t play favorites. Blaney said Penske allows his drivers to race each other freely, as long as they don’t take each other out while going for the win.The #12 Team Penske driver told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:“Really, the one thing Rogers has ever told us is for running 1-2 or something like that, like, ‘I don't care who wins, doesn't matter to me which car wins as long as one of you wins. Just don't wreck each other to win the race. Like, if you're running 1-2, make sure you finish 1-2.’” [0:29]Team Penske has been the defending NASCAR champion for three consecutive seasons now. Joey Logano won the title in 2022 before Ryan Blaney secured his first the following year. Logano regained the crown in 2024, becoming the 10th driver in the sport's history to win three championships.The current playoff standings are as follows: Denny Hamlin (+8), Ryan Blaney (+6), Kyle Larson (+4), William Byron (+4), Christopher Bell (-4), Chase Elliott (-6), Chase Briscoe (-14), and Joey Logano (-24). Team Penske's playoff contenders are just from either Hendrick Motorsports or Joe Gibbs Racing.