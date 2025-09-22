Ryan Blaney lays out his aggressive playoff mindset after New Hampshire win

Ryan Blaney may already have his spot secured in the Round of 8, but he remains focused on giving maximum effort at Kansas Speedway this weekend. At the same time, he noted that the team will begin preparing for Las Vegas Motor Speedway.Blaney has punched his ticket to the next round after winning at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, his third of the 2025 NASCAR season. This round will still host two races at Kansas and Charlotte Roval before the Round of 8 kicks off at Las Vegas.In a post-race interview, the 31-year-old outlined his approach for the remaining Round of 12 races. He emphasized that even though he's guaranteed a Round of 8 appearance, the #12 Team Penske crew will allot resources to go for wins, saying (via Claire B Lang on X):“It gives us a little bit more time to think of Vegas. We're still going to give max effort at Kansas and Roval... like the goal is to win every single week. [0:01]“We will not shy any attention away from Kansas or Roval, but might start working on Vegas earlier than you would, knowing that you're going to be in the Round of 8 there.”The 2023 NASCAR champion acknowledged the relief of winning the first race of a playoff round, adding:“It is comforting, right? The dream deal is winning the first race of the round.”Finishing behind Ryan Blaney at New Hampshire was fellow Ford driver Josh Berry, whom he appreciated for not bumping him for the lead. William Byron crossed the line in third place, followed by defending champion Joey Logano and Chase Elliott.The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas takes place Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. While Blaney heads into the race with the comfort of a secured Round of 8 berth, his Team Penske teammates face tighter margins. Logano holds a 24-point cushion above the cutline, while Austin Cindric sits 19 points below.“I didn't want to do it that way”: Ryan Blaney on incident between Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs at New HampshireAside from Ryan Blaney winning at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin wrecking Ty Gibbs was a headline of the race weekend. Blaney reflected on the incident, saying that while he would race his teammates hard, he would never bump them for a pass.In the same media presser, the #12 Team Penske driver stated:“When Joey (Logano) and I race for the lead, we know what this is for, so fully expect us to race hard but race clean. Like, I was never gonna lay a bumper to Joey trying to get by him there in stage three or stage one.”“Teammate or not, I didn't want to do it that way, especially with a teammate, like, I'm not just gonna rough you up so but I fully expect to race hard,” he added.Team Penske has built a reputation for teammates racing each other with respect, a trait that was on full display at New Hampshire. Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano led the field for a combined 263 laps—each posting over 100 laps—while keeping their battle clean.