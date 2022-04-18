"What a dream come true" - Dale Earnhardt's grandson Jeffrey to take the wheel of Chevrolet #3 at Talladega

Late NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s grandson Jeffrey Earnhardt is preparing to take the wheel of the iconic #3 Chevrolet that his grandfather made famous worldwide.

Jeffrey will be driving the #3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

The fourth-generation driver was born into a family closely tied to the NASCAR circus.

Jeffrey was introduced to racing at a young age and went on to make his national debut in the Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen in 2009.

Since then, he has amassed 76 Cup Series, 135 Xfinity Series, and 10 Camping World Truck Series starts.

Jeffrey has elaborated on his feelings about driving his grandfather's car. He told Brian Dulle of FOX4:

"What a dream come true. The chance to be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for RCR, that my pawpaw made famous, has long been a dream of mine and now it’s finally happening. I can’t thank Forever Lawn enough for making my dreams come to reality and for being such a big part of my career."

"I also want to thank Mr. Childress for making this possible. The No. 3 car is cherished by a lot of people, and I know how much it means to him. To give me this opportunity is something I’ll never forget."

Catch Jeffrey Earnhardt driving the #3 Chevrolet in the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Kyle Busch on 'feeling like Dale Earnhardt Sr.' after winning at Bristol

Kyle Busch spoke to track-side media about feeling like Dale Earnhardt Sr. after winning the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway last Sunday.

He said:

"Yeah we got one, doesn't matter how you get 'em, it's all about gettin' 'em. Just can't say enough, man I feel like Dale Earnhardt Sr. right now, this is awesome, I didn't even do anything!"

You can watch the interview below:

NASCAR goes live from Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the Geico 500.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh