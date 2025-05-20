What Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz said about acting in the future despite busy NASCAR schedule

Frankie Muniz has touched on acting in the future while pursuing a racing career. Per Beating and Banging, the Malcolm in the Middle star said he is not closing his doors on acting despite running a full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule.

Muniz currently competes in the #33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing. He once ran a full season in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023 and finished a respectable fourth in the standings, but he has yet to find his footing in the pickup truck-based series.

When asked about acting in the future, the 39-year-old, who just finished filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, told Beating and Banging that he had never stepped away from the industry, and that he was working on movies and appearing as a TV guest here and there. He said:

“A lot of people think that I completely stepped away from the business or I left the business. I've always kind of been working [...] Like really every year I've worked as an actor. I've just never fully pursued it.” [3:59]

Frankie Muniz explained that acting felt easy for him compared to other ventures like racing, music and business. He added:

“I had such a great time,” the NASCAR driver said... “It [acting] also at the same time felt unbelievably easy, and maybe that comes from the fact that I've been trying to do things that are harder for me, right? For the last couple of years, I've been focused on racing or even when I was in a band or business.” [5:21]

The Ford pilot concluded by saying he's open to acting opportunities in the future:

“I'm not going to shy away from it is kind of what I'm saying for sure in the future.” [6:07]

While the Malcolm in the Middle reboot will reportedly be released with four episodes this year, Muniz continues to look for a breakthrough race in his rookie NASCAR campaign. In 10 races, he had five DNFs and an average finish of 25.3 after kicking off the season with a 10th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway.

“I may be at a new low”: When Frankie Muniz shared a mental health update after Rockingham

Earlier this year, Frankie Muniz admitted feeling demotivated amid underwhelming outings in the NASCAR Truck Series. He described it as being at a "new low" after the series' return to Rockingham Speedway, where he had a mechanical issue that essentially put him out of the race.

During the Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham, Muniz came to the pits due to a power steering problem. The #33 driver sat in his pit box for about 15 laps before rejoining the field and finishing 23rd. He later took to X and wrote:

“If I'm being 100% honest... Mentally/emotionally, I may be at a new low. Just wanted to say it out loud.”

However, Frankie Muniz clarified he wasn't referring to racing or acting after his tweet made headlines, even prompting YouTuber Mr. Beast to comment. Instead, he told Beating and Banging that there were only factors of emotion from those things.

