What is NASCAR All-Star Open race? Exploring the format, drivers, and more

The NASCAR Cup Series is all set to make a return to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend. With the historic track lined up for one of the most anticipated races of the year, drivers and teams will be greeted with a change in weekend format this weekend.

With the sport taking a break from regular points-paying races, drivers and teams will race on the 0.6-mile-long short track for a chance to win $1 million in prize money. Last year's All-Star weekend saw Team Penske's Ryan Blaney take the cash home at Texas Motor Speedway after a controversial finish that involved his window net of all things.

This year, the format for the NASCAR All-Star Weekend has been tweaked to make it easier for the fans to understand. Qualifying on Saturday involves the grid being set by the pit-crew challenge and two heat races. Folks on pit road will be in charge of their driver starting up or down the field as much as the driver himself.

Racing kicks off on Sunday as usual, with the All-Star Open due to run its course before the main event. The All-Star Open allows all drivers who are not eligible to race in the main event to have a shot at getting in. With winners of points-paying races from 2022 and 2023 and past champions already in, the remaining drivers battle for the two top spots in the All-Star Open to advance to the main event.

A third driver is selected by fan vote and will be seen racing in the All-Star Race as well. The All-Star Open is bound to go live on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 5:30 pm ET, followed by the main event at 8:00 pm ET.

Micheal McDowell to honor Mark Martin with special paint scheme during NASCAR All-Star weekend

The driver of the #34 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports, Michael McDowell, will be seen honoring NASCAR legend Mark Martin with a paint scheme dedicated to the 40-time Cup Series winner.

#NASCAR Michael McDowell will run a 1990 Mark Martin throwback scheme at North Wilkesboro. Michael McDowell will run a 1990 Mark Martin throwback scheme at North Wilkesboro.#NASCAR https://t.co/8fUtziQ9BK

