What are the things Chase Elliott is focusing on heading into Michigan?

Heading into Michigan International Speedway, Chase Elliott, the most dominant driver of the season, revealed things that he wants to focus on to ensure that he is peaking at the right time before the playoffs.

The #9 Chevrolet driver mentioned that he wants to keep focusing on the things that he can control, along with good execution and improvement while racing.

Speaking to the media about the team's outlook as the playoffs are coming closer, the 2022 Cup Series leader stated that before the playoff races, he wants to finish the regular season on a high note as he doesn’t want to finish like last weekend’s failure.

Elliott said:

“You have to be at the top of your game heading into the playoffs. We can’t let setbacks like last week get to us. We have to keep focusing on what we can control and having good execution and just keep improving. I need to make sure I’m doing my job inside the car. Those are the things we’re focusing on to make sure we’re peaking at the right time.”

Chase Elliott will return to the track this weekend, where he has three runner-up finishes and seven top-10 finishes in the previous 11 races. Last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the #9 Chevrolet driver had a rough weekend as he finished behind the top-10 for the first time since Enjoy Illinois 300 in the ongoing NASCAR season.

The four-time race winner and current points table leader has been described as a two-mile oval track master due to his outstanding performances on this track. Despite those good performances, Elliott has not been able to clinch a win at Michigan International Speedway. This time, however, he hopes to turn the fortunes in his favor as he is having the best year of his career.

“We’re just trying to be the best we can be when it matters”- Chase Elliott’s crew chief

Speaking to the media, Alan Gustafson, crew chief of Chase Elliott, spoke about how to finish the regular NASCAR season on a high note and his preparations ahead of Michigan’s race.

Alan Gustafson said:

“I don’t think that Michigan International Speedway is one where we’re going to really use the setup in the playoffs, but I certainly think we can learn and apply some things. Texas (Motor Speedway) comes to mind a little bit. But really, we’re just trying to be the best we can be when it matters.”

Catch Chase Elliott at FireKeepers Casino 400 which is scheduled to be held at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET on NBC.

