What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream Details for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Kansas City this weekend for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

The 12th race of the season will see 38 drivers compete for 267 laps on the 1.5-mile-long asphalt tri-oval track in a 400.5-mile race.

NASCAR has seen seven different winners — William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and Tyler Reddick — in the first 11 races this season. Byron and Hamlin are the only ones with three wins.

Expand Tweet

Denny Hamlin is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his AdventHealth 400 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3 pm ET

Date: May 5

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2024 AdventHealth 400 will air on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 pm ET. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season's 12th race.

As a result, all the action in Kansas City, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN, while the main event will be live on FS1 in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8 p.m. GMT.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 12:30 p.m. IST on May 6 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 7 a.m. NZST on Monday, May 6.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 5 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 p.m. ET.

Expand Tweet

AdventHealth 400 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Kansas spring race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV or Sling TV to stream the 267-lap Cup race in Kansas City.

AdventHealth 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the AdventHealth 400:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 – Riley Herbst (R) #16 – Derek Kraus (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #33 - Austin Hill #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 – Corey Heim #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #84 - Jimmie Johnson #99 - Daniel Suárez